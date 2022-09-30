Council agenda includes wildfire mitigation report 093022

Council agenda includes wildfire mitigation report, Cleo Street Beach improvements, consent calendar projects and contracts

By SARA HALL

Next week’s City Council agenda covers a variety of issues and projects during both regular business and on the consent calendar.

At the Tuesday (Oct. 4) meeting, during regular business, council will: Hear an update on the project implementation of the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety report and a status report on the citywide Fuel Modification Program; set their meeting schedule for 2023 and hold a public hearing for proposed undergrounding utilities along portions of Diamond Street and Crestview Drive.

On the council’s consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public) are several items of interest: Cleo Street Beach access improvements; contract for furnishing and installing the Riddle Field playground replacement; purchasing rugged technology devices for fire and marine safety departments; trolley service for the Sawdust Art Festival Winter Fantasy event and second readings of several noteworthy resolutions.

Council will also hear an appeal of an approval of a Three Arch Bay residential project.

Up first during regular business, is an update on the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety report project implementation and status report on the citywide Fuel Modification Program.

On July 23, 2019, the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety subcommittee presented a comprehensive report which included 42 opportunities to increase fire safety within the city. Council unanimously approved the recommendations and staff has since been implementing the short-term and some medium-term funded items.

At the Aug. 24, 2021, meeting, council heard an update of the project implementation from the Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Subcommittee.

Highlights of the report include: Four additional outdoor warning sites are scheduled for installation by the end of 2022 and in early 2023, including two new locations in Bluebird Canyon and two locations still to be determined; four fire detection cameras were installed in the city’s open space and project design approval was obtained for several utility undergrounding projects.

The Fuel Modification Program highlights include: Streamlined the Coastal Development Permit process for future fuel modification zone development; three new FMZs were implemented; completed phase one for the Bluebird FMZ; completed maintenance of all implemented FMZs and updated the program maps and educational materials.

Staff is also working on expanding the city’s fuel modification program next year, including to initiate the process to develop the final two FMZs in Hobo Canyon and Diamond Canyon.

Photo by Joel Goldstein

Council will consider a contract for preliminary design of Cleo Street Beach access improvements

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will consider a task order contract with Stantec, in the amount of $160,786, for preliminary design of Cleo Street Beach access improvements.

In addition to the task order contract amount, staff is recommending that council authorize the city manager to approve change orders in an amount not to exceed $16,000 for any unforeseen additional design-related services.

Fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes $200,000 to design the Cleo Street Beach access improvements project, the staff report explains. The scope of work includes replacing and extending the existing stairs and handrails to reduce the drop-off from the bottom step to the sand.

Preliminary design services include an analysis of alternatives, conceptual design, public outreach, environmental compliance, design review and other entitlements. The final design service needs will be determined after the preliminary process is complete.

Task order proposals were requested from three on-call consultants. The proposals received were ranked based on similar work performance, availability of key staff dedicated to the project and cost reasonableness. Stantec’s proposal ranked the highest.

Art courtesy of Innovative Playgrounds Co./City of Laguna Beach

A conceptual rendering of the proposed playground at Riddle Field

Also on the consent calendar, council will consider a contract with Innovative Playgrounds Company, Inc. in the amount not to exceed $249,872, for furnishing and installing the Riddle Field playground replacement.

The project includes replacement of the playground equipment, an ADA access ramp and the installation of a shade canopy for the spectator bleachers. The variance was requested because the shade canopies on the proposed new playground structures exceed the maximum structure height permitted in the recreation zone.

A plaque displayed on the play structure will honor former local resident, Jack Norworth, who wrote the popular baseball anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in 1908. Although not included in the proposed wording of the plaque, Norworth also founded the LB Little League in 1952, the oldest in Orange County.

On September7, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the design review and a variance for improvements at Boat Canyon Park, the play area at Riddle Field.

Commissioners also approved additional conditions directing staff to reconsider the dark green color of the mat surface and consider an additional shade structure by the bleachers. Although the dark colors still appear in the project being presented to council next week and the staff report does not include the commissioners’ comments.

At their Sept. 13, 2021, meeting the Recreation Committee unanimously agreed to move forward with the project and provided feedback and direction to staff. Commissioners emphasized the importance of the baseball theme because of the history Riddle Field has with the sport, including being the oldest little league field in the region.

Committee members also heard updates on the project at their December 6, February 7, and March 7 meetings, commenting on the color scheme, educational signage and proposed play features.

The committee voted unanimously on April 4 in support of the currently proposed design and advised staff to pursue a variance for the structure height.

Recreation zone’s development standards restrict the height of any building to one story – not to exceed 15 feet from natural grade. The proposed structure includes integrated shade sails and has a maximum structural element height of 24 feet and two inches.

The playground elevation is depressed into the surrounding topography with the adjacent street grades ranging from four feet to 26 feet higher than the existing playground surface. The surrounding slopes are heavily landscaped with trees and shrubs that provide screening from the adjacent public streets.

Based on the views of the staking from nearby homes, staff concluded that the proposed structure will not impact ocean views for residents located above the park.

The existing playground was constructed in 2002 and was identified for priority replacement due to its age and condition.

Phase one included replacement of the field grass, repairs to damaged wood throughout the park, and replacement of an existing drinking fountain with a drinking fountain and bottle filler combo.

The current second phase of the project includes removing and replacing the existing play structure and swing set; removing the existing play sand and rubberized surface and replacing them with wood chips and poured-in-place rubberized surfacing to meet playground accessibility and safety requirements. The playground footprint will remain the same and no walls are proposed.

The proposed playground provides a structure designed for children between ages 2-5 and a larger play structure for children ages 5-12. The structures feature shade canopies, slides, climbing features, interactive play panels, word searches and puzzles and swings.

During another item on the consent calendar, council will consider purchasing rugged technology devices for the public safety team.

Staff is recommending the city buy 15 Getac A140 ruggedized vehicle-mounted mobile data computers for the fire department, and 39 ruggedized tablets for the marine safety department from Code 3 Technologies in an amount not to exceed $242,000 ($227,000 for the devices and tech, $15,000 for installation).

Mobile data computers allow public safety staff to efficiently input and track call information in real time, staff noted in the report. Over the past several months, staff from the two departments and the IT division have been evaluating the ruggedized MDC devices to replace the current equipment in department vehicles and lifeguard towers.

The upgrade is in conjunction with the implementation of the city’s new computer-aided dispatch and records management system, which is expected to go live in early 2023.

Staff performed an informal bidding process and received quotes from three qualified vendors, according to the staff report. Code 3 Technology was the lowest bidder.

Council will also conduct a public hearing for proposed undergrounding utilities along portions of Diamond Street and Crestview Drive (assessment district 2013-2).

After council hears a report and public comments, staff will tally the ballots (public is invited to observe the process) and return when the count is complete.

If the majority of weighted ballots are in favor of the proposed assessment district, then council will adopt resolutions confirming the assessments, ordering the improvements be made, directing staff to collect the funds and awarding the contract.

If approved, the item also includes the city contribution of $204,001 for the general benefit cost from the Street Lighting and Utility Fund prior to bonds being sold. It also will authorize the city manager to approve project-related expenses and construction change orders for unforeseen circumstances for an amount not to exceed $132,860.

If there is not a majority of weighted ballots in favor of the proposed assessment district, then council will declare the proposed underground utility assessment district 2013-2 abandoned for lack of majority support.

During regular business, council will also review and approve the meeting schedule for calendar year 2023.

Last on the agenda is a public hearing for an appeal of a design review approval and CEQA categorical exemption for construction of a new single-family residence and attached garage at 44 South La Senda Drive in Three Arch Bay.

Staff is recommending the council overturn the approval and remand the project to the Design Review Board with direction.

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will also consider an agreement with the Sawdust Art Festival in the amount of $6,000 to provide half the cost of trolley service from Lot 16 during the Sawdust Art Festival’s 2022 Winter Fantasy event.

The consent calendar also includes second readings of new regulations for city parks and beaches and second readings of resolutions accepting the California Coastal Commission’s modifications amending the city’s municipal code and the Local Coastal Program relating to: Streamlining the design review process; fuel modification programs and fire safety; and the regulation of wireless telecommunications facilities within the public rights-of-way.

Another consent calendar item recommends council accept an Office of Traffic Safety grant for $110,000 with a matching increase in estimated grant revenue to fund overtime salaries, and the purchase of equipment and supplies related to a driving under the influence enforcement and awareness program, traffic safety enforcement and DUI sobriety checkpoint.

The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. A face covering is highly recommended while in the chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on October 3 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on October 4 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on October 4, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.