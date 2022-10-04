NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

67.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Susi Q talk: Why special planning 100422

Susi Q talk: Why special planning is needed for retirement accounts

Michael Simon, an estate planning attorney and a Laguna Beach resident, will be speaking on “Retirement Account Planning” at the Susi Q Center on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1-2:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend the presentation. 

Simon’s presentation will include a discussion about important new rules related to retirement accounts, how to choose beneficiaries for retirement accounts and how to avoid common mistakes with retirement accounts. The information presented will benefit those who are just beginning to save for retirement as well as those who have already retired.

Susi Q talk Simon

Submitted photo

Michael Simon

The presentation will be the fourth of a six-part Fall 2022 Workshop Series, “It’s Your Estate,” hosted by Financial & Estate Literacy, Inc. Peter Kote and Trevor Murphy, licensed professional fiduciaries who are moderating the series. 

The series is unique because it is sponsored by many Orange County charities including Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Blue Bell Foundation, American Heart Association, CHOC Foundation, Mary’s Path, Newport Library Foundation, Pacific Symphony, Providence Mission Hospital Foundation, Susan Komen of Orange County & Inland Empire & San Diego and City of Orange Library Foundation. 

The series is purely educational – no presenter will receive or request an attendee’s contact information, no for-profit sponsorships are allowed such as brokers, insurance or banks and the workshop series promotes tax-wise giving after you have taken care of yourself and your family. For more information on the workshop series (offer Zoom sessions as well), visit www.IYME.org

“We are lucky here in Laguna to have Susie Q and Laguna Beach Seniors to provide programs on important topics that benefit our community,” said Simon. “I am happy to share this important information with the Laguna Beach community and to provide people an opportunity to ask questions and learn in a safe environment.”

Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.