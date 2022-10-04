NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum FP 100422

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) for the month of October. From a Paul Frank artist workshop and Family Halloween Day to a discussion about the art and life of artist Edgar Payne and a Classic Film Night, there is something for all ages.

Upcoming events Julius Jack O'Lantern

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Create a Julius Jack O’Lantern 

–Sunday, Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. – Artist Workshop: Paul Frank

Create a one-of-a-kind Julius Jack O’ Lantern inspired by the colorful and playful world of Paul Frank. The creator of Julius the Monkey, and many more whimsical characters, Frank is an iconic California designer, artist and maker. Join him as he leads the workshop and gives you the opportunity to let your own creativity shine by adding your special touches to your jack o’lantern. All supplies included with ticket. Masks/face coverings are required for the workshop. Limited space available. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $150, Non-members: $170. For tickets, click here.

Upcoming events Family Halloween Day

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Have a Spooktacular time at Halloween Day

–Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. – Family Halloween Day at LAM

Monsters & Marionettes take over the Laguna Art Museum for a family-friendly Halloween celebration. Enjoy a spooktacular performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater with a showcase of spooky spirits, including Dracula and Vampira, Black Cat and Grumpy Pumpkin. Afterwards, create your own Halloween-inspired art projects to get you in the haunting spirit. Advance tickets recommended. Tickets: Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Upcoming events Forest

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Storytime Saturday 

–Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. – Storytime Saturday: Adventures with Finn and Skip: Forest by Brendan Kearney

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, LAM will craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of the role of art in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

This month’s session: Adventures with Finn and Skip: Forest by Brendan Kearney, with a comic activity that tells stories of us growing alongside nature.

Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. 

The Segerstrom Foundation provides free admission for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. To register and to purchase tickets, click here.

Upcoming events Edgar Payne

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Discussion of Edgar Payne’s art and life 

–Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. – The Art & Life of Edgar Payne

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses the life and art of Edgar A. Payne with a slide-illustrated lecture on one of California’s most important artists. Born in Missouri, Payne was essentially a self-taught artist. He came to Southern California in 1911 and fell in love with the beauty of the landscape. He was one of the first artists to paint in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and became one of the founders and first president of the Laguna Beach Art Association.

The lecture will feature archival photographs and show numerous examples of his works. It will last approximately 45 minutes, with time afterwards for questions and answers. Tickets: Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Upcoming events Haxan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

1922 silent horror film 

–Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p. m. – Classic Film Night: Häxan

Häxan, a possible inspiration to William Mortensen, is a 1922 silent horror film that imagines the occult world of witches from the Middle Ages through the 20th century. Filled with nightmarish scenes of pagan practices and satanic worship, this film will surely put you in the mood for Halloween. Complimentary popcorn and candy available for a complete theater experience. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

