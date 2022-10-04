NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

67.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Fair Game 100422

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

A look at the $$$ behind the different campaigns

TJ headshot AugThe Campaign Disclosure Statements were released last week for the candidates running for Laguna Beach City Council. No huge surprises or glaring questions arose from them.

Mayor Sue Kempf led in contributions with $41,235. After miscellaneous expenditures she’s left with an ending balance of $20,229, with just about a month to Election Day.

Alex Rounaghi continues to impress. He raised the second most money this last period with $33,758 and after expenses still has $14,306 on hand.

Next up was incumbent Councilperson Peter Blake who raised $22,680 during the last period, taking his overall total to $32,730. He has a remaining cash balance of $9,523.

Louis Weil finished with the second-most overall contributions y-t-d with $40,392, including $19,418 for this last period. He’s also loaned his campaign during the process another $10,000. And while he has $11,557 in cash on hand, he also has outstanding debts of $12,875.

Mark Orgill, a somewhat late arrival to the dance, still managed $17,735 in contributions. That leaves Mark with $10,076 in cash, but he’s also looking at outstanding debts of $8,992.

Jerome Pudwill had monetary contributions of $9,550, including a $2,000 personal loan over-and-above that, leaving him with a balance of $8,346.

Finally, Ruben Flores had $5,250 in contributions, bringing his y-t-d total to $5,690. He has $4,202 still in the bank.

And while I said there were no unexpected surprises in the candidates’ fundraising, the same can’t be said about the committees’ filing reports.

Perhaps the most noticeable was the Protect & Keep Laguna Local group, or No on R & S, who, based on two healthy loans, received $1,370,000. Let that one set in for a second. So far, they’ve spent $886,074, leaving them with $483,926 ending cash.

The loans can be traced to The Montage Laguna Beach and the Surf & Sand, with each group contributing $685,000 as a loan.

The Yes on Measure R & S group showed just one contribution totaling $26,000 from Unite Here, a labor union “working predominantly in the hotel, food service and laundry industries.” 

Citizens for Laguna’s Future has raised $10,025 against Measure Q efforts, while Laguna Residents First, on the other side of that issue, has received $23,211 this past period, bringing their overall total to $40,702. They have a remaining cash balance of $10,383.

Village Laguna received $4,819 this last period, bringing their overall yearly total to $28,455. They have an impressive $42,904 on hand.

As we head into the final month before Election Day, it’s important to note that mail ballots will be sent out on Monday, Oct. 10, when the official voting will get underway.

Anyone else just ready for November and the results?

• • •

There’s still time to ask that final question you wish you could ask that local candidate to answer. Simply email me your question and who you’d like us to get the answer from and we’ll do our best to do just that before the Absentee Ballots arrive.

Send them to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and I’ll forward them over to our own Sara Hall who is going to undertake this chore.

• • •

A quick look at tonight’s City Council agenda shows approvals of contracts and/or funds for a preliminary design for Cleo Street beach access improvements, replacing the playground equipment at Riddle Field and to cover costs toward trolley services to support the Sawdust Art Festival 2022 Winer Fantasy.

All come up on the Consent Calendar.

During the Regular Meeting is a Public Hearing and Balloting for the proposed underground assessment district for the Diamond St. area and the approval of the City Council meeting schedule for 2023.

Under Public Hearing Appeals will be the appeal of approval by the Design Review Committee for construction of a new, single-family and attached garage home at 44 South La Senda Drive in Three Arch Bay Zone.

Their next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 18.

• • •

Last issue we told you something special seems to be happening at Laguna Beach High School with their football team. Did you listen? I hope so.

If not, here’s what you missed. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kollock played in his first game, after being forced by CIF to sit out the first half of the season following a transfer after a freshman season at Santa Margarita, and completed 18 of 23 passes for 263 yards and five TDs. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Fair Game quarterback in pocket SNL 10.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Sophomore QB Jackson Kollock sets up to throw in the pocket

The Breakers won 41-22 over Segerstrom, after jumping out to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Laguna Beach is now 4-3 on the year.

Friday night was not only the unofficial homecoming for Kollock, who grew up in Laguna Beach, but it was also the official homecoming for Laguna Beach H.S.

The Homecoming Court honored Jeremy Kanter as King and Lily Gabora as Queen.

Fair Game Homecoming King & Queen SNL 10.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

(L-R) Jeremy Kanter and Lily Gabora celebrate their crowning as King & Queen at Laguna Beach High School Homecoming

• • •

It never ceases to amaze me of all the great things going on for our seniors, me being one of them, at Susi Q Center.

Here’s a sampling from their latest newsletter:

–They have a five Mondays group of speakers that look at Shakespeare’s influence in American history, that “most likely will continue into the future.” It’s put on by the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society. It’s free and begins Monday, Oct. 10 from 1-2:30 p.m. Register here.

Gallery Q calls for artists as part of the annual community-wide Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature Festival. The exhibition is October 19-December 14, with the Q accepting art entries on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. “Artists are encouraged to submit artwork that celebrates nature as a source of inspiration.” An application can be found here.

–If you follow the daily news and would like to join a group discussing current events with others, look no further. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. You may sign up here.

And there’s more, workouts, looking at the mystery of Stonehenge, and who doesn’t like bridge, yoga, meditation and so much more.

There’s so much going on there, check it all out at www.thesusiq.org.

And, before we leave, one more thing: 

Don Vivrette, a CPA, board member for various charities and Laguna Beach resident will be the lecturer on “Charitable Giving Opportunities” this Friday, Oct. 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center.

The session will include a discussion as to how to best make a gift for those who are philanthropic, and for those who aren’t, Don adds, “they may want to reconsider since there are very few ways to avoid the capital gains tax on the sale of an asset and receive income for your life, your spouse’s life and for a period of years for your children. Many professionals do not know enough about charitable remainder trust, charitable gift annuities, charitable lead trusts and how they can fit into your financial and estate plan and how they fit into a comprehensive plan.”   

The presentation will be the third of a six-part Fall 2022 Workshop Series, “It’s Your Estate,” hosted by Financial & Estate Literacy, Inc., licensed professional fiduciaries. 

And coming up on Friday, Oct. 14, Michael Simon, an estate planning attorney, will speak on “Retirement Account Planning.” 

For more information on the workshop series, visit www.IYME.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.