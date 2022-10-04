NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Amy Gross graces the pages of Neiman Marcus 100422

Amy Gross graces the pages of Neiman Marcus catalog

Modeling has always been a sideline to the full-time pursuits of Laguna Beach’s Amy Gross, especially when she was a young-ranked tennis player on the professional circuit. She was approached by various sporting goods brands and fashion houses including FILA, Adidas, Lacoste and Rossignol to model during her competitive years.

Now, in her early 50s, Gross is again finding modeling opportunities, most recently as one of the first-ever customers and non-contract models featured in luxury retailer Neiman Marcus’ new Fall 2022 “The Book” catalog.

Amy Gross graces bathrobe

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Amy Gross featured on the pages of Neiman Marcus’ “The Book” catalog

“Amy has a very special, long-standing relationship with her Neiman Marcus style advisor and was selected to tell us her story,” according to a statement by the company. She was photographed in June by renown celebrity photographer Eric Ray Davidson at one of the homes she shares with husband Bill Gross, Orange County philanthropist and co-founder of the PIMCO bond trading firm at the Vintage Club in Indian Wells.

Gross was photographed in Balmain, Tom Ford and Armani, as well as in the bathrobe that was selected as the final published photo – in which she appeared both glamorous and relaxed, the ultimate combination many women aspire to today.

“Fashion speaks to me in a way sports never did,” said Gross, who attended the Gucci show and other events at Milan Fashion Week in Italy in late September. “In fashion, it is so much more about the art of the designer and how it transforms one into something different and special.”

 

