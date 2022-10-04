NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Friendship Shelter recommended for two new housing programs

Orange County’s Continuum of Care Board, the governing body that reviews and recommends programs for state and federal funding, has endorsed two new programs proposed by Friendship Shelter for funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in its annual funding competition.

Funding for the two programs, which would total $2.76 million, will now be reviewed by HUD. The annual funding competition begins at the local level as communities choose projects that will best address the needs of people experiencing homelessness in their region. This year, HUD announced a special competition for an additional $333 million to address unsheltered homelessness in addition to its annual $2.8 billion competition. 

In Orange County, proposals are recommended by an ad hoc committee of the Continuum of Care Board and then subject to a vote of the full board. The top-scoring projects are then passed along to the national level. Friendship Shelter’s projects will now be a part of the county’s HUD applications that will total more than $53 million this year. Nationally, nearly $32 billion is available for similar projects.

Henderson House in San Clemente, Friendship Shelter's first housing site

Friendship Shelter’s successful applications include a $362,000 rapid re-housing program that would provide temporary rental assistance to ensure more immediate housing for individuals while they work to increase income in order to sustain their housing on their own. Also recommended for funding is a $2.4 million permanent housing program that Friendship Shelter will target to extremely vulnerable unsheltered individuals, such as seniors and those with multiple disabling conditions, by supporting their housing costs and specialized services they need, including clinical services. Both programs leverage federal health care dollars that Friendship Shelter receives from CalOptima to provide housing navigation and wraparound services that help ensure housing stability.

The two new programs competed in separate categories within the local competition and each received the highest score within its category. Friendship Shelter’s current HUD programs were also recommended for continued funding.

“We’re thrilled to bring these programs to South Orange County,” said Dawn Price, Friendship Shelter’s executive director. “Our organization is unique in that we focus solely on one geographic region and we take that responsibility seriously. Our team is focused on extending and growing programs that work and continually innovating to address challenges that remain.”

Friendship Shelter’s Director of Program Development & Compliance Analisa Andrus said the programs were developed to further the organization’s growth in providing housing solutions. “Housing is the most critical component to ending homelessness. We’re very excited to be considered for two Page 2 opportunities that will fund housing units. If awarded, this will be life changing for the individuals housed and extremely positive for our community as a whole.”

South Orange County saw the most encouraging results in Orange County’s most recent Point In Time count, a biannual assessment of the scope of homelessness in a region. The 2022 count demonstrated a 23% drop in homelessness in South Orange County since 2019, and in Laguna Beach – where Friendship Shelter operates two emergency shelters and a street outreach program – unsheltered homelessness dropped 60% during the same time period.

Friendship Shelter operates two shelters and a street outreach program in Laguna Beach, and permanent housing in both dedicated and scattered sites throughout South Orange County. By the end of 2022, the organization’s housing program will reach an important milestone, topping 200 units region-wide. Year-over-year, supportive services ensure that more than 90% of housing clients remained stably housed.

The local competition results will be submitted to HUD by September 30 and final results are typically announced in the first quarter of the following year.

“We’re optimistic about the final outcome for both of these projects,” Price said. “Both are culminations of strategy and planning that has taken place over the past several years. Our past work and growing understanding of our communities’ needs is evident in the success of our current programs. We feel the project design and data speak for themselves, and we’re excited at the prospect of bringing these resources to South Orange County.”

For more information about Friendship Shelter, visit www.friendshipshelter.org.

 

