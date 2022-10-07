NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Strike up the band: Laguna toddlers have live music program just for them thanks to Laguna Live! 

By THERESA KEEGAN

For musician Zach Churchill, a child’s love of music can’t start soon enough. In fact, he welcomed his son into the world with a rendition of the Beatles, “Here Comes the Sun.” And it was the same tune he played to start the inaugural toddler music program at Laguna Beach Library.

Suddenly the squirmy, twisting crowd settled down as he strummed his guitar and sang to them, “It’s all right.” 

Churchill knows his audience and is a natural with the kids. 

“This is our first venture and we’re very excited and slightly nervous,” said Ava Burton, associate producer of Laguna Live! which is sponsoring the six-week program along with support from the Assistance League and the Laguna Beach Rotary Club. 

“I knew Zach would be a fun and brilliant partner to do the program with,” she said.

strike up Zach Churchill

Courtesy of Zach Churchill 

Musician Zach Churchill is known for his acoustic sets that he performs throughout Orange County 

Churchill is better known in the area for his shows at the Sawdust Festival or the acoustic sets he plays at The Ranch on Friday nights as well as other venues throughout Orange County. However, when he talks about the bond of music with children, especially his own son, he truly lights up. 

“I love to get the kids involved with percussion instruments,” he explained. “I just want to give them the freedom to express themselves musically. The Ranch is such a family-friendly environment the kids wind up being my rhythm section.”

Churchill wasn’t fazed bringing his enthusiasm to the library, where quiet zones are the norm. 

“We’re going to ignore that rule while we’re there,” he laughed. “And if it gets too wild, it’s time to move onto something else.” 

His main goal, he explained, is to give children an option to simply enjoy the wonder of music. 

“If I can give kids a good experience it could spark something in them that was already there – but maybe it could have stayed dormant if they didn’t have that experience.” 

Churchill knows the pivotal role music has played in his own life. 

One of his earliest and happiest memories was being in the back seat of his grandparents’ car and they would sing French duets to him. 

“I always give credit to that early experience to my first love of singing and music,” he recalled. “And now music is just such a part of my life. I couldn’t imagine not having it.” 

strike up zach sings

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Musician Zach Churchill launched the inaugural toddler music program at the Laguna Beach Library on October 4

Churchill embraced his love of music and in school was involved in choirs and musicals. He began writing songs in elementary school and in junior high picked up a guitar. 

“I was introduced to classic rock – Zeppelin, Jimmy Henricks – but I was also introduced to the work of songwriters such as Bob Dylan and James Taylor. I just knew I’d be a musician.” 

At Cal State Fullerton, he studied voice and dovetailed the program with music industry studies. His Capstone project involved an on-air radio gig, which he wound up extending into a two-year opportunity. For the past eight years, the Rancho Santa Margarita resident has been performing throughout Orange County, but he always gravitates toward Laguna Beach. 

During the pandemic he wrote relentlessly and has an album coming out this month. Another album was released in January 2022, which actually had been finished just when the pandemic started. Both are available on all streaming services.

strike up overflow

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The doors to the library’s community room had to be opened up to accommodate the overflow crowd

 “It’s incredibly daunting,” Churchill said of being a musician and then promoting his work as well. 

“I do the best I can – ultimately it’s about letting the music find the right ears.” 

During the library program, his music certainly resonated with the audience. The program was so popular that there was an overflow crowd of parents escorting toddlers in various stages of intrigue through a rousing rendition of “The Wheels on the Bus.” 

“I love the turnout,” said Dave Cardon, who brought his soon to be 3-year-old son Paul, and a very sleepy 2-month-old daughter to the performance. “We love music and we want to expose our kids to it. I’m glad this is received so well.”

strike up at ranch

Courtesy of Zach Churchill 

When he’s not exposing impressionable youngsters to music, Zach Churchill is often the scheduled musician at The Ranch 

Laguna Live! was also pleased with the event. 

“In the past we’ve taken programs to the Boys & Girls Club and gone into the various schools,” said Burton. “Kids and music is very much part of our ethos.” 

And Churchill’s easy-going way makes sure the music remains beloved by the littlest ears. 

“If music can become a form of play for them, that’s the idea,” he said. “This is a chance to awaken their love for music.” 

Laguna Live!’s toddler music program is held Tuesdays at the Laguna Beach Library through Nov. 8. It runs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Admission is free and toddlers must be escorted by an adult for the entire program. 

