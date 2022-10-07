NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

California Coastal Commission next stop 100722

California Coastal Commission next stop for Doheny Ocean Desalination Project

South Coast Water District (SCWD) has been scheduled for a California Coastal Commission hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a Coastal Development Permit for the Doheny Ocean Desalination Project. The Coastal Permit is the second of three major permits (in addition to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) and State Lands lease) required prior to the district’s board of directors determining next steps toward full project implementation. 

If the project is approved to move forward, a State Lands hearing in December would be the next stop in approval hearings followed by the development of an alternative project delivery approach – i.e., Progressive Design-Build-Operate-Maintain – as the anticipated contracting mechanism.

“The entire board is delighted to reach this critical milestone in the development of this much needed project,” said SCWD Board President Rick Erkeneff. “The Doheny Ocean Desalination Project is an important step towards reducing our reliance on imported water, providing a new drought-proof supply for our customers, and essential to the long-term system and supply reliability for South Orange County. The district has completed much due diligence and aimed to be collaborative and transparent of all our efforts to move the project forward, we hope the Coastal Commission sees the value in our project and supports it moving forward.”

The Doheny Ocean Desalination Project would create a new, reliable, local and drought-proof water supply that would also provide emergency water supplies should the delivery of imported water be disrupted due to earthquakes or other natural disasters. 

The facility’s proposed location between Pacific Coast Highway and Stonehill Drive next to San Juan Creek is within 100 yards of existing regional water transmission lines. SCWD would build the facility on property that SCWD already owns, and the infrastructure is already in place with the Joint Regional Water Supply System to distribute desalinated water to SCWD customers and South Orange County, significantly reducing costs and construction impacts. 

The facility would have a capacity of up to five million gallons per day.

 

