NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Coffee with a Cop 100722

“Coffee with a Cop” welcomes residents

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) hosted “Coffee with a Cop” on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Laguna Coffee Company.

Community members stopped by to ask questions, share ideas and say “hello.” It was the perfect setting for residents to grab a cup of coffee and a donut while enjoying friendly conversation with our police officers. Laguna Coffee Company co-owner Tomi Miller kept the donuts coming topped with colorful sprinkles or covered with chocolate and glaze.

Coffee with a Cop 3 officers

Click on photo for a larger image

Coffee with a Cop Becerra and two kids

Click on photo for a larger image

 Coffee with a Cop officers and donuts plate

Click on photo for a larger image

Coffee with a Cop officer holding donut

Click on photo for a larger image

Coffee with a Cop Tomi Miller

Click on photo for a larger image

Coffee with a Cop group

Click on photo for a larger image

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.