 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Candidate shares reasons for running, fighting for his vision, plans for re-election

By SARA HALL

A City Council candidate spoke about his background, reasons for running and fighting for his vision during a community meeting this week.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Oct. 6) with current Councilmember Peter Blake, who’s running for re-election this year, as the featured speaker.

Louis Weil, Ruben Flores and Sue Kempf each spoke during previous committee meetings. Alex Rounaghi is scheduled to address the group on November 3. 

Chamber Board of Directors member Jeffrey Redeker noted that the chamber doesn’t formally endorse any specific candidates, but they do speak out about certain issues, including opposing Measure Q.

Blake shared the history of why he initially decided to run for council. 

“It kind of helps explain why at times I might appear extremely dedicated, maybe angry, about things that I see that I don’t like,” he said. 

Peter Blake

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Councilmember Peter Blake is running for re-election 

In the 1990s, he had been working at a local restaurant when he opened his first art gallery. After a few years, he found a space in North Laguna and started what would become Gallery Row. He also participated in kicking off the art walk, helped preserve the museum, and worked with local shops to improve the neighborhood.

“That was a terrible part of town, most people don’t remember that,” Blake said. 

The infusion of the art world and their efforts helped clean it up, he added. 

In 2000, he decided to open a clothing store down the street with his now ex-wife. In a way, it was meant to expand Gallery Row further north and add other services to the area. 

“I thought a very high-end clothing store would add to the fabric of what we created up there,” he said.

He quickly ran into roadblocks and people opposing his effort to open the clothing store, he said, people claimed it was a chain store, or the signs weren’t up to code, or the remodel plans didn’t meet historic regulations. By the time he made it through the city process, the clothes were out of season and he was losing money. He forged on and then 9/11 happened and the recession hit. The entire ordeal almost derailed his art gallery as well, Blake said. 

“I somehow or another survived because I’m a scrapper and I was able to pretty much move away from the whole thing, although I harbored a lot of anger toward the city, the process and Village Laguna,” he said about the local group whose members he often clashes with on various issues. “I walked away from it and went back to work.”

In 2008, he was working on moving into his Ocean Avenue location and had to jump through hoops to prove his gallery was resident-serving. After hiring a forensic accountant, a lawyer and an architect, and $20,000 later, he was finally able to start construction.

“Once again, I walked away from that without doing anything about it,” he said. After everything, “I wasn’t compelled to turn around and fight.”

But he kept hearing similar stories of residents and business owners struggling with the city process to remodel or open a store. It kept getting harder and harder, he said. Businesses and the Downtown were suffering. 

“We were pretty much on our way to nowhere in terms of our retail and dining experience,” he said. “(We were) in a place where we couldn’t solve the problem, the only way to solve the problem was to remove all of the people that were in our way.”

After encouragement from his wife, he decided to run for council in 2018 even though he felt there was nobody as “ill fitted to be a politician than me.” He thought he could “at least inject some ideas” or give an opportunity for someone else – albeit someone with less candor and softer language – to “engage this community in some discourse that would eventually lead to some of the things that I had envisioned,” he said.

“I got elected, much to everyone’s disbelief,” Blake said.

He set his sights on changing the system. He appointed people to DRB and the Planning Commission that he felt were capable of making the right decisions. The city hired what he now calls the “dream team” of city management. Staff works with property owners, and the appointed committee and commission members that, as visionaries, have the discretion to move things forward.

“Then, if those things don’t move forward, they come back to the cage fight at the chamber and that’s when we’re able, or at least I’m able, to really push hard to make sure that our property rights, our business rights, those rights which I stand firm on, are taken very seriously,” Blake said.

He’s been emboldened by the success he’s had as an “unlikely politician,” Blake said. While he takes credit as “the vision and the strength” behind a lot of the positive things that have happened in the community, he jokingly said he doesn’t take credit for reading spreadsheets or running the budget. 

“I don’t do any of that. All I do is: I walk into Shohreh (Dupuis’) office, eat chocolate and tell her all these crazy ideas I have. And then she and others get to work,” Blake said. “I go to council, and when I’m done screaming at people that are messing with my program, I rely on people like Sue Kempf, Bob Whalen and others to take it to the next step.”

If re-elected, he wants to continue to strengthen the issues he’s worked on since first getting elected. He wants to continue to remove roadblocks and hurdles so staff have the tools that they need to get their job done.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

He also spoke out against Measure Q, over-regulating businesses and fighting his opponents. He also countered the idea that some have accused him of being in favor of big development.

“I’ve heard that so many times, I’ll go ahead and admit, I’m in the pocket of developers,” he said. “I have a vision for Laguna Beach and I’m looking for the people that are going to help me extend that vision and that makes me ‘in the pocket of developers.’”

He’s going to work with qualified developers, like Mo Honarkar and Chris Dornin, who bring value to the community, Blake said. They can actually step in and give the city the structures needed to actually open high-end businesses that will help turn this community around and keep it moving forward, he commented. 

Laguna Beach should have elegant and unique shops. That doesn’t mean he wants to “Guccify” the town, Blake added. Most residents, himself included, live in Laguna because it’s small and quaint, Blake said, but that doesn’t mean the businesses have to be “hokey” or chain shops full of cheap junk.

“I have a vision for this community,” he said, comparing Laguna Beach to other towns with culture, as well as unique shopping and dining experiences.

He also strongly supported making the Promenade on Forest Avenue permanent, which is part of that vision. He attended all of the meetings and even talked to other business owners about the idea before he was on council.

“I’m 100% behind the Promenade and I have been for years,” Blake said. “This is incredible, we finally have a town square.” 

It’s being threatened again as some residents want the Promenade and outdoor dining “gone,” he said, but he’ll keep fighting for it. 

He also wants to continue working on the homelessness issue and reducing crime, where he draws a hard line in the sand.

“I’m a compassionate person. Show me someone who needs something, I’ll take this jacket right off and I’ll give it to them,” Blake said. But for criminals, drug addicts, or someone who will “do something that’s going to totally interfere in the quality of your life, I’ll put a gun and a badge in their face and I make zero excuses about it.”

Blake also voiced support for all the “rapid fire” questions Redeker asked about term limits, municipal campaign finance reform, the city’s business development department seeking out new businesses for Laguna Beach, outdoor dining and a South Laguna fire station.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

