 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Newport Beach Film Festival announces 2022 Festival Honors

The 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) announced its 2022 Festival Honors, to take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort in conjunction with Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch

 This year’s honorees attending the Festival Honors event include Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives) who will receive the Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award for his outstanding creative leadership and impactful artistic achievements that have proved both visionary and enduring. Four honorees – Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Jonathan Majors (Devotion), Keke Palmer (Nope) and Patton Oswalt (I Love My Dad) – will receive Artist of Distinction Awards, presented to individuals known for their contribution to the arts, philanthropic endeavors, and an overriding commitment to their craft to tell unique and bold stories. Colson Baker (Taurus) and Anna Diop (Nanny) will receive Spotlight Awards, Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth) will receive the Maverick Award and Aimee Carrero (The Menu) will receive the Breakout Award.

Newport Beach Film Festival Howard

Courtesy of NBFF

Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard (“Thirteen Lives”) will receive the Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award

Eddie Redmayne will attend the NBFF Centerpiece screening of The Good Nurse on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the festival will honor him with the Icon Award, presented to an actor or actress widely admired for their contribution and iconic role(s) in the industry. Filmmaker Paul Feig will receive the Career Achievement Award at a screening for The School of Good and Evil on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This year’s honorees will also be joined by previously announced, Adam Sandler, who will receive the Festival’s inaugural Performance of the Year Award in recognition of his work in Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Newport Beach Film Festival Palmer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NBFF

Actress Keke Palmer (“Nope”) will receive an Artist of Distinction Award

Following are this year’s diverse slate of Newport Beach Film Festival honorees:

Ron Howard (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award)

Paul Feig (Career Achievement Award)

Eddie Redmayne (Icon Award)

Jonathan Majors (Artist of Distinction Award)

Patton Oswalt (Artist of Distinction Award)

Keke Palmer (Artist of Distinction Award)

Aubrey Plaza (Artist of Distinction Award)

Colson Baker (Spotlight Award)

Anna Diop (Spotlight Award)

Cooper Raiff (Maverick Award)

Aimee Carrero (Breakout Award)

The Festival Honors event will also recognize Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo), Christina Jackson (Devotion), Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King), Zen McGrath (The Son), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things). 

Newport Beach Film Festival Redmayne

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Justin Campbell

Eddie Redmayne will attend the NBFF Centerpiece screening of “The Good Nurse” on Saturday, Oct. 15 and the festival will honor him with the Icon Award

The 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival, running from October 13-20, will host world premieres, awards contenders, nightly special events and compelling conversations with filmmakers, as well as screen more than 350 films from around the world. This year’s highlights include the Opening Night film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the Closing Night film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Centerpiece films will also include All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Armageddon Time, Bardo, The Banshees of Inisherin, Broker, Corsage, Devotion, Empire of Light, The Good Nurse, Joyride, The Lost King, My Policeman, Mothering Sunday, She Said, Taurus, White Noise and Women Talking. 

Tickets to Opening Night Film and Gala are $225. Tickets to the Closing Night Film and Gala are $145. Gala events are open to attendees 21 & older.  Films will screen at four Orange County venues: THE LOT at Fashion Island (Newport Beach), Edwards Big Newport (Newport Beach), New Port Theater (Corona del Mar) and Starlight Triangle Cinemas (Costa Mesa). 

For Festival passes and tickets visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com. For a Calendar of Events, go here.

 

