 Volume 14, Issue 81  |  October 11, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 101122

“Art in Public Places” – The Strand of Life by Casey Parlette

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Strand of Life is a sculptural bench that stands near a large bronze octopus titled Tidepool Kraken both created by Casey Parlette. (Tidepool Kraken will be featured next week.) The two sculptures were commissioned by a private party who donated the works to the City of Laguna Beach in honor of family members. Strand of Life was installed in 2017 along the north end of Heisler Park on the bluff overlooking Diver’s Cove. 

art in kelp

Click on photo for a larger image 

At Diver’s Cove, “Strand of Life” was created by sculptor Casey Parlette. A strand of kelp forms the back of the bench.

The kelp in this piece represents the donors’ family tree. In the same way that the kelp connects the various elements of the bench, this sculpture connects present and future generations to family members of the past. The bench is 7.5’ x 3 x 3 and is made of bronze and limestone (method – hammer welded, carved and forged). 

According to Parlette, in creating Strand of Life, he wanted it to “capture the spirit of adventure and life’s many gifts.” He aimed for a work that could be appreciated by the town’s residents as well as its underwriters. 

Parlette collaborated with the Ostensen and Olenicoff families to ensure that the sculptures had meaning to all of them as well as to residents and the park’s many visitors.

art in seat

Click on photo for a larger image 

Parlette was inspired by fish at a young age

Growing up in Southern California, Parlette spent a lot of time among the local wildlife as he explored the nearby hills and ocean. Inspired by the fish, birds and plants he saw, he began sculpting at a young age. After graduating from UCLA with a degree in anthropology, Parlette was recruited to work as a commercial diver before being hired as a career ocean lifeguard. During vacations and between jobs, Parlette has operated underwater cameras in exotic seas for the award-winning TV series Inside Sportfishing and adventured into remote areas of the world. 

For eight months Parlette lived in the Peruvian Amazon where he discovered a previously unknown species of fish, which has been officially classified as Rivulus Parlettei. A naturalist at heart, Parlette credits both his adventures and his studies with inspiring and influencing his art. Currently sculpting full-time, Parlette lives in Laguna with his wife, Gina, and their two sons, Brooks and Koa.

This is the 80th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

