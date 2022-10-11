NewLeftHeader

Holy ghosts…spirits soar at Messy Church 101122

Holy ghosts…spirits soar at Messy Church

Messy Church, which welcomes people of all ages, will explore the traditions and symbols of Dia de los Muertos, the “Day of the Dead,” this Sunday, Oct. 16, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (a new time) at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

“People unfamiliar with the holiday are surprised to learn how much joy and celebration is involved,” said coordinator, Barbara Crowley. “There is joy in remembrance of people and how they lived. Celebrating how life is sweet.”

Holy ghosts participants

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Messy Church

Messy Church participants explore spirituality with art

Messy Church is a monthly opportunity for people of all ages and stages to participate in a spiritual inquiry in a non-traditional fashion. Creative crafts, stories and experiments are some of the activities offered. And a communal meal is always provided.

 In line with this month’s theme, participants may choose to decorate sweet bread or pizza skulls, paint faces and build an offenda/altar of remembrance.

A $5 donation is requested, but not required. Please direct any questions and RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach (up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center). It is a Reconciling Congregation.

 

