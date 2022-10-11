NewLeftHeader

 October 11, 2022

Laguna Life and People 101122

Hans Hagen: The Mauli Ola Foundation brings the breath of life to cystic fibrosis patients

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

Born and raised in Laguna, Hans Hagen, executive director of the nonprofit Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF), turned his passion for surfing into creating

unforgettable surfing experiences for cystic fibrosis patients and, at the same time, providing a natural therapy for their symptoms. The name of the foundation says it all – Mauli Ola means “breath of life.”

“I was lucky to be able to make a living surfing for 40 years,” Hagen said. “I was in the twilight of my professional surfing career and was looking for ways to give back. I started as a volunteer for the Mauli Ola Foundation on their first Surf Experience Day and pediatric Hospital Visit tour across the U.S. in 2010. I fell in love with the program. It was a real eye opener.”

After volunteering for four years, Hagen became executive director of MOC in 2012. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Executive Director of the Mauli Ola Foundation Hans Hagen

Founded in 2008, MOF was organized to educate, spread awareness and provide alternative therapies for genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. The foundation created on-site national support programs for kids and adults with life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. These on-site programs include surf experience days and children’s hospital visits, in which they connect the world’s best action sports athletes with the kids for special one-on-one sessions. MOF raises funds through donations, memberships, merchandise, golf tournaments and unique concert events. With that funding, they provide an immediate direct option for children with genetic disorders and other conditions.

Mauli Ola Foundation is created 

In 2007, brothers Charles and James Dunlop read an article in the New England Journal of Medicine about how ocean water provides natural therapy for individuals with CF. The Australian study found that inhaling saltwater vapor is beneficial to the lungs affected by CF. Additionally, the patients involved in the study reported their lungs felt clearer after surfing and breathing in the mist from the sea.

Photo by Peter King

Hagen applauding a surf camp participant

Having dedicated their lives to working with CF at Ambry Genetics in Aliso Viejo and surfing in their spare time, Charles and James decided immediately to blend their professional and personal passions to create the Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF).

The Dunlop brothers introduced surfing and ocean-based activities as natural therapies to help children with CF to breath more easily and to have fun at the same time. Through word of mouth, they were able to connect the top water men and women from across the globe to meet with children in need.

Now, every year, MOF organizes a tour across the nation to promote education and to raise awareness on genetic disorders, as well as to heighten research in the clinical field. The annual tour includes awareness events, visits to pediatric hospitals and Surf Experience Days (SED). The foundation also sends its world-class surfing ambassadors nationwide to serve as hosts for the SEDs. During these days, pediatric patients with CF are brought to the ocean with professional surfers, combining treatment and fun. 

“Due to the patients’ compromised immune systems, cystic fibrosis is a very isolating disease,” Hagen said. “At the camps, families can gather at the beach (at a 10-ft. distance) and feel a sense of community. It’s tough on the caretakers. It takes three hours of self-care just to get the CF patients out the door. At the beach, parents get a little break.” Some of the participants have had lung transplants.

The camp goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes breakfast and lunch – and gifts of tour shirts and tote bags. Sometimes there’s live music at the events. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hagen fell in love with the program as a volunteer

 Evidently, cystic fibrosis doesn’t like salt water. Inhaling it rehydrates the airways, allowing mucus to flow more easily and be dislodged by coughing. Patients have used saline nebulizers to achieve the same effect for years. It seems to all come down to the fact that if you surf and you suffer from cystic fibrosis, you have less severe symptoms than if you didn’t. 

“The mist from the waves helps break down membrane naturally,” Hagen said. “The kids and adults are breathing better and doing cardio at the same time. Usually it’s difficult for them to consume enough calories, and the exercise helps them pack in more calories.”

The surfing life

Deeply rooted in Laguna’s surf scene, Hagen started surfing when he was 8 years old. “I couldn’t imagine a better environment growing up; our generation had a great run of the place. My dad was a surfer, and our Volkswagen van was constantly stacked with boards rolling somewhere between Baja and Big Sur. He was a schoolteacher and also ran a surfing camp.”

Photo by Scott Brashier

Hagen during pro surfing days

Later Hagen launched a successful Pro Surfing and modeling career. “From 1990-2010, I was traveling the world competing in contests, along with free surf trips, writing articles, producing movies and events for films and doing photo trips for the surf magazines,” said Hagen. “In 2012, the director role at the Mauli Ola Foundation opened up. I was inspired by the mission and loved the idea of surfing being a natural therapy for cystic fibrosis. The job fell in my wheelhouse due to all the athlete relationships, event production, sponsorships and creating content. It’s been a great journey ever since.”

During his extensive travels around the world surfing, Hagen explained, “Certain rides become memorable. On one trip to the Philippines, things were going badly, we chartered a boat that wasn’t seaworthy. We ended up out on islands and on the eighth day, there was a mind-blowing swell, it made the trip so memorable.” Hagen admits he still chases swells.

“I retired at the age of 40 as a professional surfer. There was a lot of traveling and adventure,” Hagen said.

Photo by Dale Rhodes

Camper surfs with a little help from Hagen 

Hagen is still very much on the move. As executive director of MOF, he does 18 events a year. “We just went on a bus trip tour that went from Santa Cruz to Malibu, Huntington Beach, San Diego, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and ended up in Texas,” Hagen said. 

There were 10 other surfers traveling on the tour. “After COVID, we use more regional volunteers and local surfers,” Hagen said.

Other interests

Hagen loves music and attending concerts (he was a music supervisor and used to play the saxophone) – other interests include mountain biking and snowboarding. When asked what concerts he’s been to lately, Hagen recalled the tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins at the KIA Forum on September 27. Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer, was Hagen’s best friend – and had been since they were 8 years old. Earlier in the month at the tribute to Hawkins at London’s Wembley Stadium, musical legends such as Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and the Pretenders performed. 

“Taylor was such a unique guy,” Hagen said. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hagen hopes to raise awareness of surfing as a cystic fibrosis natural therapy

Although Hagen made a career out of surfing, his two children are, as described by their dad, recreational surfers. Hagen’s daughter Hana, a senior at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS), just started her own line of swimwear called Hana Hagen Swimwear and works at The Shop Downtown. His son Lyric is a sophomore at LBHS. 

One would imagine that dealing with CF patients must be emotional and Hagen agrees. “I’ve been to a lot of funerals and services. It can be heart breaking, but we’re giving the kids (and adults) a great life memory and helping their condition.” 

What fuels Hagen’s passion for his work with the Mauli Ola Foundation appears to be what he was looking for when he retired from pro surfing – a way to give back. “I want to be an example to my children.”

For more information about The Mauli Ola Foundation, go to 

https://mauliola.org/.

For more information about Hana Hagen Swimwear, visit  www.hanahagen.com.

