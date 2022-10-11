NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 81  |  October 11, 2022

Just Gather announces CEO-Elect Sierra Ward

Just Gather, a Laguna Beach-based digital detox nonprofit, has announced Sierra Ward has been named CEO-Elect.

Ward is dedicated to building awareness for mental health, integrative wellness and the critical foundation of educational systems. Currently working at North Laguna Wellness, she welcomes this leadership role and positive social contagion movement towards community wellness and mindful use of technology. 

Just Gather was created to promote wellness through connection to nature, experiential learning and mentorship. Its tech-fast programs address post-pandemic academic and socioemotional deficits, digital addiction education for parents, support groups for families impacted by overdoses/the opioid epidemic, philanthropy and community wellness events.

According to Ward, “Digital societal programming gave us a second pandemic of anxiety and depression in our youth. I feel called to stand up and be the change for our children, who are our future. If we do not help them find peace today, they’ll seek solutions online and risk their lives on the journey.”

Just Gather Ward family

Courtesy of Just Gather

Sierra Ward, pictured here with husband Danny and daughter Monroe

Community wellness is the basis of Ward’s professional background where she has been educating and empowering individuals to take charge of their health. Pharmaceutical chemicals, environmental exposures and emotional trauma inundate the body with toxicity. At Williams Wellness Center in Laguna Beach, she is educated in somatic therapies and Polyvagal theory and creates support groups for patients shifting personal paradigms toward holistic wellness.

In partnership with Maryam Poursartip, M.D., Ward hosts monthly mixers to support an integrative wellness approach including Western medicine practitioners who are recognizing that holistic synergy ultimately improves the efficacy of both approaches. Their events create connection and community to educate and substantiate the science behind functional and holistic medicine practices.

In March 2020, when Ward learned of the quarantine, she felt a calling to help children who were struggling with isolation and distance learning and later screen addiction. This was believed to be virtual education’s impact on her third grader, Monroe. Before joining Just Gather, Ward, and a team of teachers, developed academic protocols that could be shared with other parents embracing community, nature, experiential learning and the arts. In addition, her husband Danny’s mental illness challenges worsened during the pandemic. After trials and tribulations, he lost his life on Father’s Day in 2021.

Much of Ward’s work has been fueled by the devastating loss of her husband, who created her resolve and clarity to help heal future generations, teaching mental health as a reality for every person starting with daily self-care, good nutrition, service and community. Through Just Gather, Ward and her team teach just that.

For more information on Just Gather, visit www.justgather.org. To find out how to get involved, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.813.7681.

 

