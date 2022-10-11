NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 81  |  October 11, 2022

Letters to the Editor 101122

Letters to the Editor

We need more from our Assembly person than knowledge of a single issue

Judie Mancuso has spent the last 20 years lobbying Sacramento for her nonprofit on a single issue: animal rights. While we all support treating animals humanely, this is far from the only issue that our neighbors face. It takes experience in understanding a multitude of issues facing the citizens of Orange County to be an effective legislator in the State Assembly, and Judie Mancuso lacks that proper elected or business experience to do so. 

Public records show that Judie’s fiscal irresponsibility was exposed before her twice failed run for Laguna Beach City Council, when her expenses for her nonprofit organization exceeded its nominal revenues. Is this who we really want representing all the cities that encompass the 72nd Assembly District? 

I don’t think so. 

India Hynes

Laguna Beach

 

