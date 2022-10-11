NewLeftHeader

 October 11, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting 101122

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting features strategies for fire-hardening the garden

Fire is no stranger to Laguna Beach. A fire-safe garden can be a rich and colorful landscape, offering year-round interest and beauty while doubling as an important tool in the fight against wildfires.

Strategies for fire-hardening your garden and creating a defensible space around your home will be presented by Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King, Hallie Jones from Laguna Canyon Foundation and Jeremy Frimond, assistant to the city manager. Get your burning questions answered by the panel and leave feeling safer and more prepared for the next emergency. 

Laguna Beach Grden Club Fire Niko King

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King

Laguna Beach Garden Club Hallie Jones

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Hallie Jones, Laguna Canyon Foundation

Laguna Beach Garden Club Jeremy Frimond

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Jeremy Frimond, assistant to Laguna Beach city manager

Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) on Friday, Oct. 14 from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments, with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information on the LBGC, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

