 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club 2022 Speaker Series 101422

Laguna Beach Business Club 2022 Speaker Series continues October 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, Oct. 20 meeting speaker is Art of Fitness co-owner, trainer and instructor Marian Keegan. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Keegan will discuss surviving COVID and maintaining a business in Laguna Beach for more than 20 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Northern Kentucky University where she was a scholarship athlete in basketball and volleyball. She went on to receive a master’s degree in exercise physiology while pursuing coaching at Indiana University, ultimately becoming a head coach at University of Wisconsin-Richland. Her love for sports and fitness, and wide-ranging experience as a business owner has helped guide her vast experience in the industry as a general manager, sales manager and owner.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting either visit their website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

