The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach celebrates centennial of Community Outreach
By DIANNE RUSSELL
To put an old cliché to good use, one could rightfully say to The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, “You’ve come a long way, baby.” Since its grassroots beginnings in January 1922, the Club continues to integrate new ideas with former traditions to create a diverse and dynamic list of programs. The Club has consistently broadened its community outreach and service to women through educational programs and events, as well as financial support to local families and children in need, including college scholarships based on volunteer hours which are provided to graduating high school young women.
One hundred years and counting
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Club will host a Roaring Twenties extravaganza and all (yes, all) Laguna ladies, whether Club members or not, are invited to attend.
The “Roaring ‘20s Doll’s Night Out” Open House will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at The Woman’s Club at 286 St. Ann’s Drive. There will be a swing-jazz band and vocalist for cutting the rug 1920s style.
Festivities will be both fancy-free and free (with the exception of a cash-only donation bar featuring Champagne, Mary Pickford Cocktails and plenty of other libations). Attendees are asked to dress to impress – with ‘20s-style attire encouraged and best outfits can be documented in a photo booth picture.
So, ladies of Laguna, get your party dress on, bring your friends and get ready to swing. Please RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 5 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Photo by Nancy Villere/Crush Photo Studio
May 2022 Spring wine and cheese social
Back to business
As described by Club founder Annie Daniell in a newspaper article in 1954, the Club would be hosting a card and luncheon for a $1 donation toward the building fund.
Now the gatherings are a little more sophisticated. The spring and fall wine and cheese socials are a big hit with members and guests as they allow members to catch up with each other, greet new members, receive updates on the Club’s past and upcoming events and learn about the various volunteer opportunities the Club provides through its programs. The Club also has a walking group, a book club, an arts group and a game night.
The present day Club events now include Holiday Luncheons and Awards events. The Outgoing Mayor Luncheon honors the city’s outgoing mayor. Held in February, it’s always well attended by the community. In June, The Woman of the Year Award honors a local woman (nominated by members) who has consistently served and/or significantly enhanced our community. The nominee who receives the most votes is the recipient.
Not all about socializing
However, socializing is just one element of the Club environment which provides enrichment for women through friendship, community service, education and inclusiveness. The Club has become increasingly more diligent about community programs. A few years ago, it began generating donations that would make more of an impact in giving.
“We have been able to raise funds through the paddle raises at the Holiday Luncheons that have allowed us to give more and expand our giving in areas that are more beneficial and in life-experiencing ways,” said Woman’s Club President Kitty Malcolm.
One of their big fundraisers is the Holiday Luncheon. For many years, The Tarnished Treasurers sale at the Holiday Luncheon provided the funds to buy presents for kids in need at the holiday.
“When we had to end Tarnished Treasures (TT) in 2019, we started doing the paddle raise at the luncheon and received more in donations in that first year than we had done through TT sales, which was always member-driven,” Malcolm said. “When the pandemic hit and closed us in 2020, we had never asked the Laguna Beach community directly for help, but did that holiday season and raised $7,000 through community and member giving.”
Photo by Nancy Villere/Crush Photo Studio
Gifts at 2021 Holiday Luncheon, Spark of Love
In 2021, the Club was again able to hold the Holiday Lunch and paddle raise. Malcolm continues, “Our members were once again very generous, and we raised enough in donations that we were then able to expand not only our holiday present buying for these kids, but also sent several to various city summer camps this past summer.”
The Holiday Adopt-a-Family Program: During the Club’s Holiday Luncheon, members are given the opportunity to donate through a Paddle Raise.
Wish List items are provided by children through Santa’s House on Hospitality Night. The Wish List items are then purchased and wrapped by committee members. The families pick them up at the clubhouse.
Photo by Nancy Villere/Crush Photo Studio
Barbara Hamkalo raises her paddle at 2021 Holiday Luncheon
“Our goal is to keep raising donation giving to continue sending more kids to more programs throughout the year in the future – not just at the holidays,” Malcolm said. “All donations we receive for Community Outreach giving go into a specially identified account just for that purpose. Funds are not co-mingled with our basic operating account. We would like to work with the arts this year and find programs that allow these kids opportunities through art camps or lessons of some kind. And this just takes care of kids-in-need.”
Due to the donations received since the last Holiday Luncheon, the Club was able to provide funding to send eight kids to various summer camps run by the city, send three kids to Camp Pinniped at Marine Mammal Center, enabled girls to participate in SchoolPower “EmPOWER Her” program and just recently made a $5,000 donation to the Food Pantry.
Photo by Nancy Villere/Crush Photo Studio
Firemen delivering toys at 2021 Holiday Luncheon for Spark of Love Toy Drive (L-R) Firefighter Grant Brady; Debbie Neev, secretary of Woman’s Club; Fire Captain and Paramedic Barrett Schulenburg; Fire Engineer Christopher Ornelas; Dee Perry, Club director-at-large and Kitty Malcolm, Club president
Other programs
“We also have a mission to help women-in-need or in transition. Unfortunately, our initial finding is that most of these locally oriented programs have more interest in financial donations than providing household or personal items, which has been our giving in the past, but we continue to explore that idea with our local organizations as well,” Malcolm said. “Debbie Brown Aldimassi is now in charge of this program and doing a wonderful job making headway in digging into information-getting. We’ll find the right places.”
Laguna Beach School District/Back-to-School Backpacks: The Club has been working with the LBUSD for many years, supporting the needs of local children of low-income families by providing school supplies and/or backpacks at the beginning of the school year.
Photo by Nancy Villere/Crush Photo Studio
Dee Perry (on right wearing leis) and Kitty Malcolm hula dancing at the 2022 Woman of the Year Award at which Perry was honored
Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Program: Two senior students are selected from applications received and each is presented with a scholarship of $2,000 towards their college expenses. Scholarship recipients are selected based on the student’s commitment to community service over and above the school’s required hours for graduation.
Laguna Food Pantry: The Club’s board of directors committed to “adopt” the Food Pantry in 2018 by asking members to donate items of food suggested by the Pantry at their two annual wine and cheese socials. At the October 2022 event, the board also presented a $5,000 donation to the executive director at that event.
Waymakers Youth Shelter Laguna Beach: Waymakers Youth Shelter in Laguna Beach is one of three youth shelters in Orange County that serves teens between ages 12-17 that have been diagnosed with mental health issues such as suicidal thoughts, depression and anxiety. These teens typically come from low-income families or disadvantaged communities and are referred to the shelter by therapists, hospital administration, or other licensed practitioner.
Addition programs include Spark of Love Toy Drive for the Fire Department, SchoolPower “EmPOWER Her” program, Camp Pinniped Scholarships at Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Beach Camp Laguna, Fun Fit Summer Camp, LEGO® Stem Program, Learn to Swim Program, Junior Lifeguard Program and “Welcome to Laguna Beach” bags for new residents.
No doubt Club founder Annie Daniell would be very proud of how far the Club has taken its mission of inclusiveness, community collaboration and civic involvement.
For more information about The Woman’s Club Laguna Beach, go to www.wclb.org.
Editor’s Note: A conversation with the Club’s board members will be the focus of next Friday’s (Oct. 21) story on The Woman’s Club. This is Part 2 in a four-part story.