 Volume 14, Issue 82  |  October 14, 2022

Charlie, in his own woofs 101422

Charlie, in his own woofs, says goodbye for now

Charlie in his own woofs closeup

Courtesy of Ed Ornelas

Charlie

“It’s time to say goodbye to my family, who I’m going to miss and loved me unconditionally. To all the wonderful friends and dogs, whom I met on my walks around Laguna Beach, with my wingman, Ed.

“I’ve been told there is a place called Rainbow Bridge. It’s where an animal goes in passing who has been especially close to someone here…that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. Just this side of heaven where I’ll go with all other special friends, so we can run and play together, wait for my family and be reunited once again. The day comes when I’ll stop suddenly and look into the distance. My eyes will be intense, my body will quiver and suddenly, I’ll begin to run from the group, flying over the green grass, my legs carrying me faster and faster. I’ve spotted my special friend, finally, we’ll cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon their face; your hands again caress my beloved head, and they’ll look once more into my trusting eyes, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.

“Then we’ll cross Rainbow Bridge together...”

Signed,

Charlie

(August 2006-October 2022)

 

