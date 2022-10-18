NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Dr. Siddiqi to discuss Islam at LBUMC

Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi will discuss Islam as part of the nine-week World Religions Study at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC) this Sunday, Oct. 23, at 11:15 a.m.

The study is providing history and theology of Christianity, Islam and Judaism and the commonalities of the three faiths. 

A noted scholar and speaker, Dr. Siddiqi frequently participates in interfaith events, where he builds relationships and mutual understandings between the Muslim community and other communities of faith. Over the years, he has traveled widely teaching and lecturing on Islam and Interfaith relations and has received many awards for his efforts. He received a Ph.D. in Comparative Religion from Harvard and has been a member of the Academy of Judaic, Christian and Islamic Studies at UCLA for more than three decades.

Dr. Siddiqi has been the Religious Director of the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove for almost 40 years. He has taught courses on Islam and Comparative Religion at Cal State Universities in Fullerton and Long Beach as well as at Chapman University.

In addition, he is the past president of the Islamic Society of North America and currently the Chairman of the Islamic Law Council of North America. 

Following Dr. Siddiqi in the World Religions series will be the study of Judaism. Dan Gara, chair of Adult Education at LBUMC, will provide its history on October 30 and Rev. Lynn Francis, pastor of the church, will discuss Judaic theology on November 6. Rabbi Peter Levi, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Orange County office and former president of the Orange County Board of Rabbis, will conclude the study on November 13. 

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach (up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center). It is a Reconciling Congregation. For more information, visit www.lbumc.org.

 

