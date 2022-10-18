It’s Happening at the Susi Q

For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645 or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

SAVE THE DATE

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

UkeFest 4 featuring Jack & The Vox (In-Person)

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Workshop from 4-5 p.m.; Concert from 5:30-7 p.m. Workshop & Concert, $30; Concert only, $20. Ukulele-toting-mouth-trumpeting-songster Victoria Vox and guitar-slinging-singing-jokester Jack Maher are a bit Americana, jazz, folk and pop. Get your tickets here.

HAPPENINGS!

GALLERY Q CALL FOR ARTISTS

Art & Nature, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum. At this annual community-wide Art & Nature Festival, artists of all ages were encouraged to submit artwork that celebrates nature as a source of inspiration. Exhibit dates: October 19-December 14. An Artist Reception is being held Friday, Oct. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Download an application here.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

It’s Your Estate Financial Workshop Series

Continuing through October 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Year after year, Peter Kote’s popular financial workshops have advised attendees on making wiser and more fully informed financial decisions about their financial future. This six-week series covers all the legal documents you need to set up an estate plan. Register here for the estate financial workshops.

CLASSES

Bridge

Keep Exercising Your Brain with Bridge. (In-Person)

Gold life Master and ABCL Accredited instructor Jane Dober adds two new Susi class series:

“More Bidding Basics”

Six Mondays from October 24-December 5 from 2:15-4:15 p.m. Cost: $120.

“The Bidding Box – What is a Weak Freak?” Register for Bidding Basics.

Six Fridays from October 21-December 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120. Register for Bidding Box.

Current Events

No News. Good News. Breaking News. Fake News. (In-Person)

Second Thursday monthly starting October 13 from 12:15-1:45 p.m. Free. If you are an avid follower of the daily news and would like to discuss current events with others, they have a new discussion group debuting this month. Sheryl Kaner will lead conversations on current events and other topical subjects. Register here now.

Fitness

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $4/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Leslie’s Stretch & Strengthen (Hybrid)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. October series/$80. Fitness Over Sixty. Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional Zoom workout using The Harris Method. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Attention given to injury prevention, flexibility and basic training for balance. Have a towel, mat, a pair of two- or three-pound hand weights and water at your workout space. Instructor: Leslie Davis.

Technology

"Drop-In" Computer Assistance (In-Person)

Thursdays weekly from 12-2 p.m. Free.

Learning basic computer skills is more important than ever. Bring your questions and your gadgets to volunteer experts and get tech-savvy.

Learn About PMMC

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (In-Person)

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates, and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education, and collaboration. Join PMMC’s Stephanie Gilroy for an informative presentation and learn all about the wonderful work this non-profit organization does for rescued marine mammals and the ways you can get involved in your community. Register here for PMMC.

Literature

Shakespeare Ourselves – What His Plays Tell Us about America’s Past & Present (Hybrid)

Continues on Mondays, Oct. 24 and Nov. 14, 28 and Dec. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. Five-part, free discussion series moderated by CeCe Sloan. Brought to you by the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society. Attend one or all the discussions. Join these session when five insightful guest speakers delve into what part Shakespeare has played in American history and most likely will continue into our future. Moderated by CeCe Sloan. Register for free Shakespeare discussions here.

Retirement

Discovering Your Purpose in Retirement (In-Person)

Four Thursdays, October 27-November 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Facilitated by semi-retired Vivian Clecak. Finding purpose in retirement isn’t just nice to have – it’s a necessity. It’s tied to your health, healing, happiness and ultimately your longevity. Call 949.715.8104 for more information or to join the discussion.

Stonehenge

Mysterious Stonehenge (Hybrid)

Monday, Oct. 31 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Stonehenge is shrouded in mystery and is the most architecturally sophisticated prehistoric stone circle in the world. Many theories have been put forward about who built it, when and why. Join intrepid adventurer Wanda Matjas for a shared adventure exploring the mysteries of Stonehenge. Register here for Stonehenge.

Yoga/Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation (Online)

Second and Fourth Tuesdays monthly, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the ultimate workout for cultivating an optimal mind-body relationship. Mindful meditation will offer you clarity, joy and helps calm your mind and body during stressful times like these.

Facilitated by Megan McCarver.

Yoga Nidra: Graceful Transitions (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Call 949.715.8104 for appointments and more information.

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC.

Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment. Note: In-person sessions observe strict risk-reduction guidelines. Masks are required.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Click here, or call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First Wednesday from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Sue Staub, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Phone Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton, Seaside Legal Services. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours (in person, by Zoom or by phone).

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a training for new landscape crew volunteers to help with on-going maintenance throughout the park on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Volunteers will weed, trim, plant, mulch and water while enjoying four hours per month in the State Park. If interested, contact Winter.Bonnin@parks.ca.gov to RSVP and for training location information.

With the onset of fall migration, Crystal Cove State Park bird enthusiasts are hosting a Shorebird Walk along the beach at Pelican Point on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Come join the walk as you scan the sand looking for the threatened snowy plover and fall migrants like whimbrels, turnstones and black-bellied plovers. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing their resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Autumn Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day-use rate.

Come be part of the Crystal Cove Clean-up Crew. Volunteers are needed for Stewardship Sunday to clean the park’s coastline and bluff trail and set an awesome example of stewardship on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 8-11 a.m. If you have them, bring your own supplies including buckets and reusable bags to help reduce plastic waste, but they will have supplies available. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #4 (PCH coastward at Pelican Point, left at the kiosk to the last lot). Parking fee is waived for this event. For questions, contact Laurel.Gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Recreation Committee Scholarships are currently available to use toward classes. For an application, click here.

CLASSES FOR ALL INTERESTS

Here’s a sampling of the classes and activities to choose from. To register for winter programs and classes, go here. To view the fall recreation guide, click here.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Track & Field Clinic

~Swim Team & Swim Team Prep

~Skyhawks Soccer Tots

~Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~AARP Smart Driver Program

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

DANCE CLASSES

~Mary’s Beginner Line Dancing

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Zumba Workout with Judith

FITNESS

~Beginner T'ai Chi

~Better Life Boxing

~Mary’s FitFlex Stretch

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Namaste Yoga

~Pickleball

FIT FIRST FUN FIT CAMP

This activity/health focused daily summer camp (one-week sessions), is to keep children active, outdoors and developing healthy active lifestyles. Each day, campers participate in general sports, exercise, specials (yoga, karate, dance, etc.) and fun activities (such as relay races and competitions) to create a positive connection with fitness and exercise. Junior and Varsity half day and full day sessions at Lang Park. For the catalog, go here.

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This class provides the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses. Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.

Call 949.497.0780 or email tjennings@lagunabeachcity.net for more information.

EVENTS

3rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Division is holding a pumpkin carving contest with the contest-winning pumpkins being displayed at the Promenade from October 28-November 1. Awards will be given for the most original, scariest, best overall and Mayor’s Award. Pumpkins may be carved, painted, airbrushed or sculpted. Pre-registration is required at www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information, call 949.474.6640.

Volleyball Tournaments

The City of Laguna Beach hosts a series of annual beach volleyball tournaments at Main Beach.

AROUND TOWN

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. A new Aviary Gallery exhibition titled KELP 005 featuring macrame sculptures by local artist Jim Olarte is on display through the end of September. Sign up here for a tour.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net

Meet Pet of the Week Buster Brown

Buster Brown is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is an 11-month-old Cane Corso who is neutered. He is a bit shy and timid at first, as he comes from a past mistreated home. Buster Brown is a gentle giant though, and is a friend to all he meets.

Buster Brown would do best in a home familiar with larger breed dogs. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Buster Brown adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Buster Brown, a gentle giant to all

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures at www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.