 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

The Ranch at Laguna Beach introduces new art 101822

The Ranch at Laguna Beach introduces new art installation in collaboration with John Cosby

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting a new art installation in partnership with renowned American Impressionist painter John Cosby. The Ranch worked with the world-class artist and longtime Laguna Beach resident to install a refined art gallery throughout the property, featuring artwork inspired by the terroir of California’s coast.

Laguna Beach is home to an array of diverse craftsmen and world-famous yearly art celebrations, such as the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, Sawdust Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair, Plein Air Painting Invitational and more. Cosby was a founding board member of both the prestigious Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational.

“We are so very fortunate to have an artist of John’s caliber working with us,” said The Ranch Chief Operating Officer Kurt Bjorkman. “This installation is an excellent addition to the property that guests will love.”

The Ranch Bjorkman and Cosby

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

(L-R) The Ranch Chief Operating Officer Kurt Bjorkman and John Cosby with one of the artist’s American Impressionist paintings that are being displayed throughout the main lodge

American Impressionist paintings featuring bold use of color and energetic brush strokes will greet The Ranch’s guests upon arrival, as Cosby’s artwork will be on display throughout The Ranch’s main lodge building. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about each piece using accompanying informational plaques with QR codes. The QR codes can be scanned on-the-spot to purchase the artwork or connect with John Cosby directly. Those interested in learning more about the collection are welcome to view a catalog with more information at the front desk.

The Ranch Cosby painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

“Santa Barbara Boats” is among Cosby’s paintings at The Ranch featuring coastal themes

Cosby’s installation for The Ranch is inspired by local coastal themes paired with the hotel’s passion points in nature, sustainability and design. The artwork’s strong sense of place and homage to California makes it a perfect fit for The Ranch. “While in a place I have never visited, I begin to recognize what is different about it. I try to capture its uniqueness,” said Cosby. “The Ranch at Laguna Beach is the perfect fit for my style of painting as both are rooted in a passion for California’s environment and landscape.” The installation, on display now, pays homage to the artful history and unique character of Laguna Beach.

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is located at 31106 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.theranchlb.com.

 

