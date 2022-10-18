State agency OKs neighboring desalination plant 101822

State agency OKs neighboring desalination plant, calls it “model” for future projects

By SARA HALL

Last week, the California Coastal Commission (CCC) unanimously approved a local water district’s plan for a desalination plant at a neighboring beach.

The Doheny Ocean Desalination project is planned for the property across Coast Highway from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point by the South Coast Water District, which also serves Laguna Beach residents.

Commissioners voted 11-0 on Thursday (Oct. 13) to approve the project and 16 special conditions that address public access, impact to marine resources, coastal hazards, and environmental justice and Tribal resource impacts.

In May, the commission rejected plans for the Poseidon Water project, a larger desalination plant proposed in Huntington Beach.

Last week, commissioners commented that the project is a “model” for future desal plants.

SCWD designed the $140 million project to include several features that avoid or reduce potentially adverse impacts to coastal resources.

The facility would use slant wells to pull in seawater from beneath the ocean floor. This type of subsurface intake avoids impacts to marine life during facility operations. The facility would also “co-locate” its discharge with that of a nearby existing wastewater treatment facility, which substantially reduces the overall effects that would occur with two separate discharges.

The California Ocean Plan requirements related to seawater desalination facilities identifies these two design features as preferred methods for desalination intakes and discharges. This would be the first desalination project in the state to incorporate these Ocean Plan preferences into its design.

Commissioners agreed that while it’s not a perfect project, it’s much better than previous proposals, particularly with the additional mitigation set forth in the special conditions and its consistency with the Coastal Act and the state’s Ocean Plan. They also emphasized the current drought environment and the significant need for additional water supply resources.

“When I read the report on this project, the thing that struck me was that all of the boxes that I think are important to the commission in a project like this, had not only been checked, but they had been consciously and intentionally pursued to demonstrate a project that is well-planned, that has robust public participation, and that was working with the Coastal Commission staff as a collaborator in this project,” said Commission Chair Donne Brownsey. “I see this project as the model that I hope all applicants will aspire to.”

The early collaboration with CCC staff and state parks make this a “defining project,” she said, in terms of critical infrastructure.

“Not only is this project addressing a critical need, but the district took a series of preliminary steps,” looking at water loss, recycling, brackish water and ways to conserve, Brownsey said. “Those are very important to any project where there’s the kind of environmental impacts that desal has. So I was very impressed by that.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by GHDWoodhead/Courtesy of CCC and SCWD

A rendering of the planned Doheny Ocean Desalination project

Commissioner Dayna Bochco was also impressed with the project.

Several years ago, when officials were working on a desalination-focused amendment to the Ocean Plan, they thought they’d be able to easily check off the boxes to find a good project.

But that didn’t happen, she said.

“What did happen is we had a few applicants who – I’ll call it manipulated – the system to get in front of us, where it was evident that they didn’t meet the standards of the amendment,” Bochco said.

But for the current Doheny project, they’ve been able to check off the boxes on a well-planned facility that established a need first and is a manageable size.

She supported the project “whole-heartedly,” and she’s happy that she can even say that.

“I feel that the commission has been under a cloud of doubt from the people who believe in desal that we were somehow going to turn down any project, whether it was a good one or a bad one.”

This can show the other agencies that the commission is supportive of desal when it’s a good project.

Several commissioners pointed out that it’s not an all-inclusive answer to the drought and they still need to emphasize conservation.

“While contributing to a diverse portfolio of our resource management on the demand side is very critical and important, it, by no means, is a magic bullet or solution or is the future wave – no pun intended – in the coastal zone of California to solve our lack of resource adequacy problems,” added Commissioner Steve Padilla.

The facility would reduce the area’s reliance on imported water, which now provides about 90% of the total water supply.

The facility is designed to produce about five million gallons per day (mgd) of potable water for use within SCWD’s service area. SCWD is also anticipating that it may at some point reach agreements to provide some of this water to other nearby water districts and to later consider a potential future expansion that could allow the facility to produce up to 15 mgd. Although this potential expansion would need to be evaluated and would require additional environmental review and approval of a new or amended Coastal Development Permit.

Click open story button to continue reading…

The Doheny project isn’t perfect, but it provides a solid example that can be used in planning for future desalination facilities, said Kate Huckelbridge, senior deputy director for CCC Energy, Ocean Resources, & Federal Consistency.

“California is experiencing a climate change-fueled water crisis that will only worsen with time,” she said.

Huckelbridge noted Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently announced water supply strategy, which describes actions California must take to adapt to a hotter and drier climate. Desalination was included as one of the tools that can be used in the effort.

“There’s no question that meeting California’s future water needs is a challenge that will require all the tools in the toolbox,” she said, “but, as pointed out in the strategy, it is critical that we tackle this crisis in ways that protect our coastal and ocean resources, and provide safe and equitable drinking water for all Californians.”

The Doheny project is an example of a well-planned desalination project that is consistent with the Coastal Act, Huckelbridge said.

She explained five main project components that were critical in making this finding:

–The Doheny project’s proposed use of subsurface intakes instead of an open ocean intake, thus drastically reducing impacts to marine organisms and productivity.

–SCWD further minimizes the footprint of marine impacts by proposing to co-locate its discharge with an existing outfall. The salty discharge will be routed through a new connection to the nearby SOCWA wastewater treatment plant in Dana Point.

–The facility is cited to minimize impacts to terrestrial coastal resources and is designed to address coastal hazards, including sea level rise.

–The district is committed to implementing energy minimization strategies and maximizing renewable energy sources, resulting in a project that is net carbon neutral.

–The project was vetted through a robust public process, including a public discussion of alternatives and multiple opportunities for public input and engagement.

“We would like to reiterate that staff believes that this is a well-planned desal project, it is not a project without impacts,” including public access and marine resources, she said. “However, we believe these impacts have been avoided, minimized and mitigated to the maximum extent feasible as required under the Coastal Act.”

The key concerns focused on potential alternatives to the proposed project, a different water source that could be used, and whether the discharge method is appropriate. Most of these were addressed during the process and in the special conditions, Huckelbridge said.

The 16 special conditions include requirements to provide: Plans that the facility will be able to operate in the face of potential hazards, including seismic events, tsunami and flooding; a geotechnical and seismic hazards plan; development and implementation of a monitoring measure to identify the rates of coastal erosion near its wellfield and to respond to erosion before it threatens the project’s wellfield components; flood hazard minimization plan; creation or restoration of about 7.45 acres of estuarine and/or marine habitats near its project site; development of spill prevention and response plans; a study of the effects of the project’s water rates on its low-income ratepayers and identify feasible measures it can implement to reduce those adverse effects; and Tribal cultural resource monitoring measures and reporting to be implemented during construction.

SCWD General Manager Rick Shintaku confirmed the district’s acceptance of the special conditions as recommended by CCC staff. Ocean desalination is an essential component of the district’s water supply portfolio and the preferred solution for a climate change resilient water supply, he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by GHDWoodhead/Courtesy of CCC and SCWD

A view rendering of the planned desalination facility from the PCH bridge

During the three-hour discussion on the project, more than two dozen people spoke during public comments.

Most of the speakers in favor of the project were from local, regional and state water agencies, including Laguna Beach County Water District General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten.

“We are a neighboring water agency to the applicant and face the same challenges as South Coast Water District to providing long-term sustainable water supplies to our residents,” Van Der Maaten said.

They recently submitted a letter of interest to partner on the project with SCWD, Van Der Maaten confirmed.

Each desal project that has come before the commission in recent history has come with a set of unique challenges, he noted. Environmental justice issues, mitigation, intakes and groundwater, energy and carbon emissions, and coastal erosion are “just a few of the most common stumbling blocks,” he said.

“In recent history, desal permit applicants from for-profit organizations have failed to adequately address these issues, choosing to fight against the people of the state versus spending those energies towards finding appropriate solutions,” Van der Maaten said. “But that is not the project before you today.”

The current applicant is a public agency willing to accept and do what the Coastal Commission and the people require to do desal the right way, he added.

“The project before you today represents the model approach for a desal project that has long been sought,” Van der Maaten said. “(It is) a project that shows that we are serious about helping Californians with their water supply challenges as we face and will continue to face drought and water shortages.”

The project will offset imported water in a time when the region and state are in need, agreed Paul Shoenberger, the general manager of Mesa Water District in Costa Mesa. The Doheny desalination facility will provide water that’s clean, locally sourced and not weather or climate dependent. The plans are environmentally sound, he added.

“We’re in a drought right now, it’s not our first, it’s not going to be our last. This water is really needed,” he said. “The residents, the economy and the environment deserve a good project like this.”

On the other side of the issue, most of the speakers opposing the project were from environmental organizations or Tribal groups. Comments included: Concerns about public access, potential alternatives, a desire to instead focus on conservation and potential damage to the environment.

Representatives for different subcommittees within the Sierra Club agreed that ocean desalination should be the “last resort” and that agencies should first invest in conservation, recycled water and stormwater runoff capture.

Many comments focused on the plant’s plans for discharge.

The district selected a discharge method that the Ocean Plan prefers, noted CCC Senior Environmental Scientist Tom Luster.

The co-location with an existing wastewater treatment plant has several benefits, he said. Wastewater is essentially fresh water and when it enters the ocean it doesn’t mix readily with salt water, Luster explained. By adding some brine to that discharge, it results in a more rapid mixing and the overall effect is less than if the brine and freshwater wastewater were discharged as separate elements.

There are some components of the discharge that also help reduce the impact, like being a couple miles offshore, he added. At the end of a couple hundred feet of pipe there are about 100 diffuser ports, so the discharge is diffused, he explained.

“It’s a relatively small percentage of the wastewater discharge,” he noted.

Also, the project was recently redesigned so that it is entirely on the south side of Doheny Beach and San Juan Creek, Luster confirmed. By moving them to the south and extending the wells further offshore, the impacts would be reduced, he noted. There are no project components in the lagoon, he added.

Shintaku also addressed some commissioner comments about the cost impact on customers. Following a comprehensive financial study of the project that completed in late 2021, the average cost increase to the average single-family residence in the district would be $2.38.

Answering questions about the district’s effort to protect lower income families, Shintaku noted that they are in the process of targeting conservation rebates specifically for those homes.

Commissioner Effie Turnbull-Sanders noted concern about language in the condition referencing the communities that may not be able to afford the water increase. What may seem like a small amount to some could make a tremendous difference to others, she noted.

They can add outreach and engagement to customers and organizations that work with those communities, CCC staff confirmed.

There was also some concern that the campground at the state beach would be closed for 18 to 24 months. A special condition directs SCWD to work with California State Parks on a plan describing how and where additional camping options will be provided at nearby costal campgrounds.

Commissioners also urged the district to utilize renewable energy for the facility.

They can put five acres of solar there, which is roughly 15% of the overall wattage they need, Shintaku confirmed. They are going to try to increase it as it’s designed, he added.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.