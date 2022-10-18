NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Fair Game 101822

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Unconditional is offering a new world to dog adoptions…and it’s fabulous!

TJ headshot AugSunday was truly an awe-inspiring evening on the Festival of Arts grounds, with 350 or so caring people celebrating the initial fundraising event of the non-profit Unconditional, a group working “toward a world where people see the value in senior and special needs dogs, and ensure each has a chance to find a loving home.”

There were several stars that shined throughout the evening. First and foremost, were probably the many, many chefs from fabulous Orange County restaurants that were organized by Chef Masters OC to provide unbelievable food tastes, wine and desserts as the crowd mixed and mingled. 

And once bellies were filled and some of the wine took effect, the attention turned to other stars.

Enter 6-year-old black Pug Levi, who, in spite of having his rear legs bound off the ground on trailing wheels, happily scooted around the Festival grounds with other disabled canine friends, all appearing to be having the time of their lives as the honored guests.

Unconditional is the dream of Laguna Beach founders Amy & Julian Mack, and the day-to-day challenging opportunity for Executive Director Peter Chang.

Others stepping up to the forefront were Title Sponsor Carlo’s Fund and top Platinum Sponsors The Bone Adventure, The Fatty Sullivan Giving Fund for Dogs Who Can’t Woof Good (read that twice!) and Mary Murley.

There was no silent auction…no live auction…just paddle-raising opportunities to donate money at a number of levels where guests could find comfort at and trust me, people seemed to be comfortable, if the giving was any indication.

There’s so much more to the organization, including a new Canyon facility, complete with a for-profit top level veterinarian facility, that will additionally offer coverage for the special dogs Unconditional places into new homes.

Together, it all is a special effort. Check it all out at www.unconditionalrescue.org. And after you do, consider donating more. There’s still plenty to do.

And I get it…adopting a senior or special needs dog is not for everyone…but everyone can do a little something to improve their world.

Join me.

• • •

We’ve been writing about Laguna Beach High School football in recent weeks. After a few early season losses, they have come alive and now are on a roll.

Last week against Godinez, in a game being played at Santa Ana High School, was no different as the Breakers won 48-0.

But this one wasn’t all about the boys. No, senior running back Bella Rasmussen made this one special for females everywhere. You see, Bella became the 8th girl in state history to score a touchdown in a varsity game, according to Cal-Hi Sports. And while Bella joined the other seven, she later surpassed them ALL by scoring a second touchdown on the evening, posting the first performance by a girl in state history to do so.

Fair Game SNL 10.18 Bella Rasmussen

Courtesy of Laguna Beach High School Athletics

Breakers senior running back Bella Rasmussen becomes first female to ever score two varsity TDs in California high school history

Rasmussen finished the evening with eight carries and 21 yards as Laguna Beach moved to 5-3 on the season.

Next up the Breakers will play unbeaten Westminster at home, with both teams entering undefeated in league play.

Might be time to get back up to Guyer Field and cheer the local boys on…oh, and the local girl.

• • •

The Laguna Beach political scene is alive and well…okay, maybe not well, but certainly alive.

In a very active issue featuring Letters to the Editor today in Stu News Laguna, we find the Laguna Beach Democratic Club issuing a statement denouncing City Councilmember George Weiss for “inaccurate and insensitive comments” for attacks made on the campaigns of Mayor Sue Kempf and Alex Rounaghi.

The club charged that Weiss “disseminated false accusations and deceptive assertions to his email list” and called it “unacceptable in campaigning and in conducting city business.”

The statement is signed by eight members of the Laguna Beach Democratic Board of Directors.

Then there’s the mailer “printed in a large-format” stating that “Laguna Beach Democratic leaders urge all Democrats to vote no on Measures R & S.” Not that the flyer said it was, but the Laguna Beach Democratic Club wants everyone to know it did not come from them.

These two instances follow the previous inappropriate message sent out earlier last week by a local PAC unfairly attacking candidate Ruben Flores.

The good news is we’re down to 21 days until November 8. 

Hallelujah!

• • •

This Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m.-12 noon, join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Laguna Beach Dog Park. Also being recognized will be the Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park for their 17 years of service. A presentation will be made at 10 a.m. to highlight the morning. 

“The City of Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have this designated area where our furry friends can frolic,” said Erin Slattery, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “The Friends of the Laguna Beach Dog Park is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of a safe and enjoyable park and the promotion of responsible dog ownership.”

The Laguna Beach Dog Park is located at 20672 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Additional parking will also be available at the Canyon Club.

The Friends of Laguna Beach Dog Park will have an information booth and membership sign-up opportunities as well as limited edition goodie bags for some of the first attendees while supplies last. Please RSVP to the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Finally, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center also has a couple of upcoming events. This Sunday, Oct. 23 will be the screening of the Disney Pixar film Coco at 2 and 5 p.m. The 2 p.m. show is for young people 18 & under only.

For tickets, go here.

 Then on Saturday, Oct. 29, LBCAC will host a Day of the Dead fundraising event. Guests are invited to “dance, dine, dress in Day of the Dead costume, honor Laguna’s departed artists and their own loved ones to fund the Center’s creativity-driven mission.”

The event will be held on the beautiful seaside Moss Point Estates tennis court from 6-9 p.m. 

Find tickets here.

• • •

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Village Laguna in-person general meeting will be showing a special video filmed and edited by Erin Slattery in 2011. It was recorded at Tivoli Terrace on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the overwhelming voter approval for the citizen-generated height limit initiative.

According to President Anne Caenn, “In this election season, when, more than ever, the survival of the ‘village’ is at stake, let’s join together and renew our commitment and optimism that activism can really work to achieve meaningful results for our city. You can look forward to vignettes of many dear friends.” The meeting takes place at the LB Cultural Arts Center (235 Forest Ave., upstairs) at 6:30 p.m. and the video begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

 

