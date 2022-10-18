NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 83  |  October 18, 2022

Cultural Arts updates FP 101822

Cultural Arts updates

Here is what’s happening with Cultural Arts around town.

Holiday Palette contest

The winners of the Holiday Palette contest have been announced. Congratulations to Anne Marie Girtz, Elizabeth McGhee and Alannah Twede on having their designs selected by the Arts Commission. These artists will paint their designs onto 3’ x 4’ palette which will be displayed in front of City Hall this holiday season. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts holiday palette

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Palettes will be on display in front of City Hall during the holidays

Call for artists

Children’s Palette Competition, Deadline: November 21. 

Red Phone Booth Competition, Deadline: January 9, 2023

Honorarium: $8,000 

Banner Competition, Deadline: March 6, 2023

Honorarium: $4,000 

Mini-Banner Competition, Deadline: March 6, 2023

Honorarium: $800 

These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For further information on these programs, click here.

cultural arts banner

Click on photo for a larger image

1998 Mini-banner by Max Presnell

Laguna Canyon storm channel walkway artwork

The Arts Commission will review the proposals and hear presentations from three selected artists for the bridge walkway mural.

cultural arts storm channel

Click on photo for a larger image

Proposals may be viewed on the city’s website 

Proposals may be viewed on the city’s website (www.lagunabeachcity.net). The Commission will discuss the designs at its public meeting on October 24 at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

