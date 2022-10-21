NewLeftHeader

few clouds

67.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Museum’s Art & Nature returns: Artist’s sculptural FP 102122

Museum’s Art & Nature returns: Artist’s sculptural exhibit reminds viewers of the evolving natural world in Laguna Beach

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

A pyramidion is the uppermost capstone on the pinnacle of a pyramid, and it is also a fitting namesake for the interactive sculptural art display that will be in Laguna Beach next month. 

Kelly Berg’s Pyramidion is sure to be a highlight of the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Art & Nature program that runs November 3-6. This celebrated exhibition is back in person and museum officials are thrilled. “This year’s 10th will once again bring the community together to appreciate the intimate connection between art and nature,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of the museum. 

For Berg, the opportunity to connect people with the natural beauty in Laguna Beach is especially meaningful. 

“The amazing rock formations, especially along the coast, have always drawn me to Laguna Beach,” said the artist, “and the triangular shape has always been a part of my art language. (Now) my own, portable pyramids invite people into the world that informs my pieces.” 

museum's art Kelly Berg volcano

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Alan Shaffer/Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Kelly Berg’s artwork celebrates the power of natural forces, especially volcanoes 

Her site-specific sculptural project includes displaying six pyramids of various materials, angles and sizes, ranging from as large as six feet to as small as 20 inches. Each sculpture is specifically designed for where it will be placed in the area surrounding the museum, from Main Beach to Heisler Park. 

“Viewers will have a map (of the pyramids) and go on the journey,” said Berg. “They’ll be taking this hike through nature that will bring an awareness to the landscape – and people (will be) seeing it in a new way. I like the idea that people can go and see a pyramid and explore for themselves.” 

The material she has chosen to create the pyramids will also enhance the viewing experience. Some are made of reflective material that will include the surrounding landscape within people’s perspectives, while others are contrasting with the landscape, emphasizing the evolving nature of Laguna Beach’s geology, particularly the coastal areas. 

“To think about the volcanoes that created this area – we really are on the ring of fire,” said the Los Angeles-based artist. “We’re on land that seems stable, but it’s always changing and shifting.” 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The conflict between nature’s permanence and change is a constant theme in Berg’s work. Ever since visiting the Badlands National Park in South Dakota as a child, she was amazed at the juxtaposition of jagged rocks emerging from the earth’s crust. Subsequent visits to volcanoes and mountains solidified her artistic, land-based perspective and a trip to the Great Pyramids in 2008 resulted in an artistic evolution connecting archaeology and geology.

“I’ve always felt this strong connection to the land,” said the Minnesota native. 

museum's art pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum 

As part of the Art & Nature program, Kelly Berg’s sculptural display of site-specific pyramids will be exhibited throughout the area surrounding Laguna Art Museum, including Main Beach and Heisler Park

In Hawaii, as she saw an active volcano literally change the landscape before her, turning plush land into encrusted black lava, Berg became even more intrigued by the forces of nature. Her art went even deeper. 

“It (my art) is an optimistic take on these destructive forces in nature,” she said. “It reminds me to be open to change – to go with the changes and see what happens. Not everybody wants to explore caves or see these darker places on the earth – but I’m really fascinated.”

museum's art family festival

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum 

As part of the Art & Nature exhibition, the Laguna Art Museum offers community programs for all ages, including a family festival 

Berg credits a residency in 2021, near Joshua Tree National Park, for inspiring the Pyramidion exhibit, especially the temporary nature of her show. 

“The residency was a solitary process,” she said. Her time involved making small pyramids, taking photographs of them and then making paintings out of the experience. In contrast, viewers at the Laguna Beach display will be able to walk amid the pyramids during museum hours and create their own perspectives. The show will be set up each day and gathered up each night. Like the Joshua Tree work, the goal is to be respectful of the earth and leave no trace behind.

“I love the concept that things only happen during museum hours,” said Berg. “The nature of the exhibit and having it up temporarily reflects the temporary state of nature.” 

museum's art Berg Black and White

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Earlier this year, artist Kelly Berg had a painting included in the Laguna Art Museum’s exhibit “Black and White Contemporary Art from the Frederick R Weisman Art Foundation” 

And while the Art & Nature program brings people from throughout Southern California to the Laguna Art Museum, Berg is hoping her sculptural display will have a special impact for locals. 

“These are sights they see every day – I hope it brings something new to their thoughts about the landscape and realizing their own connections to the land.” 

The 10th annual Art & Nature Festival will be held November 3-6 at the Laguna Art Museum. In addition to Pyramidion, the museum will also offer an immersive 360-degree video art installation of the ocean off Laguna Beach and a display of Robert Young’s painting of sea life, The Big One. There will be a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, National Geographic Society’s Explorer in Residence during the exhibit’s opening night party and various panel discussions. 

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the exhibits and for tickets, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.