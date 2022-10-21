People & Places offers a peek inside the Festival of Arts’ Permanent Collection at foaSouth
By MARRIE STONE
Perhaps one of the best kept art secrets in town – or at least one of the lesser-known hidden gems – is the Festival of Arts (FOA) extensive permanent collection. With works dating back to 1913 and numbering around 1,100 pieces, the collection represents not only some of Orange County’s finest artists, but our town’s storied history. The collection traces the evolution of our town’s traditions and character over the last century and memorializes some of the city’s iconic architecture. Many pieces capture our landscapes as they once were with empty beaches and pristine coves. Others pay homage to Eiler Larsen, Laguna’s renowned Greeter. The majority, however, simply reflect each artist’s contribution to Laguna’s artistic culture and the vast depth and breadth of work produced here over the past 110 years. The result is a compendium that’s both timely and timeless.
Now through January 15, 2023, the public is treated to 11 pieces from the collection on display at foaSouth, the gallery located on Pacific Coast Highway and Anita Street inside Active Culture. People & Places contains several watercolors as well as work across other media (including oil, photography, acrylic and printmaking). Some pieces incorporate playful whimsy. Others offer intricate studies that showcase what their form can do (at first glance, you might think Scott Albert’s watercolor, Vinita Voogd’s print and Darlene Campbell’s acrylic painting are photographs).
Photo by Jeff Rovner
“People & Places,” an exhibition of the FOA Permanent Collection, is on display through January 15, 2023 at foaSouth located inside Active Culture
“The purpose of the show is to entertain,” said Pat Sparkuhl, curator of the FOA Permanent Art Collection. “And maybe educate a little.”
With entertainment in mind, the exhibit opens on Elizabeth McGhee’s 2016 oil painting Electric Love II. “This was a fun one to paint,” said McGhee. “In 2016, I started working on a series of robot paintings and wanted to explore individuality and identity and how we relate to ‘the other.’ I still revisit the subject now and again when I have a new thought. I just finished a new painting in the series called Emulation (18 x 24, oil on panel) that will be at Gallery Henoch in New York for their Amusing Still Lifes show from November 3-26. Emulation explores robots emulating human behavior and how that behavior isn’t always admirable. We don’t always set a good example.”
Courtesy of Elizabeth McGhee
Elizabeth McGhee’s “Electric Love II” (2016), oil on panel
A Southern California native, McGhee comes from a long lineage of artists. She trained at LCAD and shows her work throughout the United States, including at the FOA since 2010. “Using symbolic language, I often turn to humor to address serious or controversial subjects in my paintings,” she said. “My intention is not to promote any particular concept of ideal, but to inspire analysis and contemplation in my viewers.”
Younger audiences will also enjoy mixed media artist Helen Weld, who exhibited in the FOA from 1987 until her death in 2003, and was entirely self-taught. Weld’s 1993 painting Mrs. Rothchild Goes Bananas is another example of artistic humor. “Art and life are interchangeable for me,” Weld once said. “Composition, color, texture and a whimsical look at life play an important part in my paintings.” Weld’s work always reflected her sense of humor and fanciful approach.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Helen Weld’s “Mrs. Rothchild Goes Bananas” (1993), mixed media
Follow Mrs. Rothchild’s gaze to the right and notice Scott Albert’s photorealistic watercolor Cold Front, painted in 2010 in Morro Bay. Albert chose the narrow cove for its “cozy and personal feel.”
“It was an overcast day, so the water and sky were cool colors, but there was a bit of sunlight above, so the ground had warm color tones,” Albert said. “The first thing I noticed was the shape of the land curving up to the right. It created a kind of yin-yang shape.”
An FOA exhibitor since 2006, Albert favors watercolor as a medium because of the dialogue it forces with the artist. “Watercolor is an active medium,” he said. “It’s a two-sided conversation. When you paint with oils, you’re telling the paint where to go and what to do. With watercolor, the paint decides where it will go. It’s a back-and-forth battle. Like herding cats.”
Despite the battle, Albert is adept at detail, masking his paintings and building the colors and tones from the bottom up. He lays down the light tones and highlights first, layering the darker colors on top, giving his paintings depth, texture and enormous amounts of detail. “Some areas I try to avoid by painting around them,” he said. “But there are places where I want to capture lots of detail. I use even more masking, building up the layers. When the masking is removed, those highlights pop out.”
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Scott Albert’s “Cold Front” (1993), mixed media
Move from Albert’s Cold Front to Vinita Voogd’s Queen of Hearts, a late 20th century intaglio print that showcases a much different style than Voogd’s usual collagraphs.
“The history of tattoos dates back 5,000 years and tattoos are as diverse as the people who wear them,” Voogd said. “The two-headed serpent wraps itself around one arm as a metaphor of our ambivalence with issues. The coffee cups on the other arm are a symbol of many friendships shared and lost, the steam from the cup travels up the length of the arm symbolizing good things which we should hold close to our hearts before they are lost. Hearts were drawn along the body contours forming concentric meditative shapes.”
Voogd incorporated many intaglio processes into this work including aquatint, soft ground, hard ground, line etching and dry point.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Vinita Voogd’s “Queen of Hearts” (circa late 1990s), intaglio print
Another whimsical watercolor that might attract the attention of younger art aficionados is Agnes Copeland’s Laguna Beach. The bright color palette features palm trees and a bird of paradise in the foreground set against the Pacific Ocean with Hotel Laguna prominent.
“There’s a pavilion that sits above the beach [in Heisler Park],” Copeland said in a 2021 interview. “I like to paint from that viewpoint and show the houses, the beach and the hills behind the beach. My Laguna Beach pieces are always quite popular. I’m known for those.”
Copeland didn’t begin painting until her 50s and, while known as a watercolorist, moved into collage later in her career. Now nearly 90, Copeland still shows her work at the annual Laguna Art-A-Fair every summer.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Agnes Copeland’s “Laguna Beach” (undated), watercolor
The exhibition also showcases work by one of LPAPA’s Signature Artists, David Solomon. Solomon began showing at the FOA in 1972 and remained a staple in the show through the early 21st century. But that first summer was a year that would go down in history for Solomon. He sold all his paintings on opening night, three to various buyers and four to a gallery owner in Tennessee who commissioned three additional works to be completed by the time he left town the following week. Solomon met the deadline and made enough sales that summer ($5,000) to pay his mortgage for the year. This solidified his decision to become a full-time artist.
“The lifestyle of getting up in the morning and doing what I love to do does not happen by waiting for it…It does not take a genius. It takes heart, perseverance and the fear of having to do something other than painting for a living,” Solomon once said.
The FOA Permanent Collection holds No Retirement, Solomon’s 1978 watercolor of the San Pedro docks, featuring an elderly fisherman surveying an empty net while a young man sits smoking nearby. Now nearly 80 years old, Solomon himself didn’t retire until 2019.
Photo by Pat Sparkuhl
David Solomon’s “No Retirement” (1978), watercolor
The one photograph in the exhibition, entitled Krishna, was taken by Gary Goff in 1974. Goff’s ancestors were original homesteaders in Laguna Beach. Goff produced a series of photographs in the 1960s and ‘70s documenting the Hare Krishna community and their influence on the town. Such works are important as both artistic contribution and historical record.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Gary Goff’s “Krishna” (1974), photograph
People & Places includes work from watercolorists Scott Albert, Scott Anthony, Lu Campbell, Agnes Copeland, David Solomon, Carol Tolin; acrylic artist Darlene Campbell; photographer Gary Goff; printmaker Vinita Voogd; mixed media artist Helen Weld and oil painter Elizabeth McGhee. The exhibition is on display through January 15, 2023 and is located at foaSouth inside Active Culture. For more information on the FOA Permanent Collection, click here.
Photo by Jeff Rovner
Lu Campbell’s “Rastamon” (1999), watercolor
