 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

CAP presents Natural Flow FP 102122

CAP presents Natural Flow with opening reception on November 3

Community Art Project (CAP) is presenting Natural Flow, the relationship of elements in nature, as viewed and interpreted through the eyes of artists Lesli Bonanni, Marianne Champlin, Adrienne Fayne, Paul Gardner, Tom Lamb and Troy Poeschl on November 3 from 6-9 p.m. with an opening reception during First Thursday’s Art Walk at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC).

CAP presents Freedom 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CAP

Adrienne Fayne’s “Freedom 2,” acrylic

Bonanni works using a media mix of her own creation. Her images are of nature with a strong atmospheric feel. Champlin frequently paints with oils en plein air, capturing the light of the scene. Fayne expresses her love of nature in vivid acrylic paint and a style of Expressionism. Gardner’s subject is water and its movement. His rich palette and large canvases give the feeling of the water’s constant movement. Lamb’s photography showcases his view of nature looking down from the sky; designs created by man and nature make for unusual images. Poeschl’s love and respect of nature are apparent in his photography and works in wood. His unusual panoramic views show nature’s grandeur and the grain or natural color of the wood in his sculptures showcasing nature’s eye for detail.

CAP presents Salt and Algae 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of CAP

Tom Lamb’s “Salt + Algae 4,” photograph

Following the opening of this diverse exhibition on November 3, other viewing times will be Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 1 at LBCAC. A closing reception will take place on December 1 during First Thursdays Art Walk from 6-9 p.m.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

CAP’s mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of art and serve as a catalyst for art education. Visit www.caplaguna.org for information about ongoing or upcoming exhibits, to be on the e-mail list, or to become a member and supporter of CAP. CAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funded by the member supporters, the Festival of Arts Foundation, the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

