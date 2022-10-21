NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Highly respected physician named executive 102122

Highly respected physician named executive medical director at Providence Mission Hospital

James Bredenkamp, M.D., a dedicated head and neck surgeon and skilled health care leader, has been named executive medical director of the Leonard Cancer Institute at Providence Mission Hospital.

Opened in October 2019, the Judi and Bill Leonard Institute for Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Wellness is the only comprehensive cancer center in South Orange County. The institute houses a research and clinical trial program, a nurse navigation program, radiation oncology, imaging services, an infusion center and complementary therapies, as well as an education center.

Highly respected physician Bredenkamp

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

James Bredenkamp, M.D.

Dr. Bredenkamp is board certified in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has served as the Chief of Surgery at Providence Mission Hospital, Chief of Surgery at CHOC at Mission, Chief of Otolaryngology at Providence Mission Hospital and Medical Director of the Mission Ambulatory Surgery Center. Dr. Bredenkamp has been selected as one of the “Best Doctors” in his specialty by Consumers’ Guide to Top Doctors. He is recognized as a “Physician of Excellence” by the Orange County Medical Association in the specialty of Head and Neck Oncology. He was recently recognized as a physician champion for his work with the Providence Mission Hospital Foundation and has been a member of the foundation board. His professional interests include adult head and neck surgical oncology and reconstruction and endocrine surgery.

“Years ago, when we began to talk about building the first comprehensive cancer center for South Orange County, we collaborated with Dr. Bredenkamp,” said Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth Teigen, FACHE. “The Leonard Cancer Institute is a reflection of his vision for integrated cancer care that is keenly focused on providing exceptional outcomes and personalized experiences for our patients and their families. As we look forward and continue to respond to the growing cancer treatment and prevention needs of our community, there’s no one better to lead us than Dr. Bredenkamp.”

Dr. Bredenkamp received his medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. He then went on to complete a six-year residency in the Department of Surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine. Dr. Bredenkamp’s surgical training included two years of general surgery and four years of head and neck specialty surgery. He also spent one year in basic research studying the immunology of cancer.

For additional information about Providence Mission Hospital, visit www.providence.org/mission.

 

