 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Pacific Marine Mammal Center to hold annual gala this Sunday evening

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) is holding its annual Marine Mammal Gala on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 5-9 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds. This important annual fundraising event helps operate and maintain the center, secure necessary supplies, food, medication & equipment to effectively run the animal care unit, and provide the means to expand their research department, education and outreach programs. 

Enjoy an evening under the coastal sky filled with delicious food, interactive exhibits, live music and fellowship with other conservationists. During the festivities, participate in an overflowing live and silent auction to benefit the PMMC’s continued efforts (attendance at the event is not necessary to bid). Everyone is welcome to participate by navigating to www.pacificmmc.org/gala2022.

Pacific Marine Mammal guests

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

Guests gather at the PMMC annual gala celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021

Attendance at and generous participation in the gala furthers this critical mission and makes a tremendous difference in educating the public on the importance of the marine environment and how the community can make a positive difference. 

“PMMC’s galas are known for being informative and fun. If you have not made plans for the evening of October 23, please join us as we review our accomplishments and share our plans for the future,” said PMMC CEO Glenn Gray. 

Pacific Marine Mammal group

Courtesy of PMMC

Having fun at the 50th Anniversary PMMC Gala last year 

PMMC would like to thank their generous sponsors: Massen Green, Jeff & Carla Meberg, Argyros Family Foundation, Sand Cloud, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Rainbow Sandals, Latham & Watkins and Union Bank. 

PMMC is committed to marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, science-based education for youth, and collaborative research initiatives that contribute to environmental conservation and stewardship. 

For more information, contact Stacie Capobianco at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Purchase tickets and sponsorships at www.pacificmmc.org/gala

Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information about PMMC, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

