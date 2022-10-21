NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Santa Barbara Wine Country brings wine 102122

Santa Barbara Wine Country brings wine tasting to Laguna Beach

Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. 

Santa Barbara Wine Country vineyard

Award-winning Santa Barbara Wine Country will host a fall wine tasting at Wine Gallery

The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of varietals from small production and highly sought-after wineries. Guests will learn the best wines to gift and pour for their guests this holiday season.

 On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wine Gallery in Laguna Beach, enjoy a tasting of a variety of wines and light bites. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wine Gallery is located at 1833 S. Coast Hwy., #110, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.winegallerylaguna.com.

 

