 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting FP 102122

24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational was a resounding success

“What an amazing nine days, the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and our Laguna Beach Community stood together supporting one another and celebrated the Plein Air Legacy,” said Rosemary Swimm, executive director of LPAPA. “Together we continue to keep LPAPA Strong!”

The first Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational was presented in 1999. This year, they presented their 24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational at their Invitational home, the Festival of Arts in the heart of Laguna’s arts district. LPAPA continues to be excited and grateful for the overwhelming support received during the Invitational, presented during the week of October 1-9.

“LPAPA’s mission, as a nonprofit art organization, is dedicated to preserving Laguna’s rich artistic legacy established by these early Plein Air Artists – who we honor today with our mission and dedication to the plein air painting tradition in Laguna Beach, across the nation and around the world,” Swimm said.

24 annual sewell the tide abides

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“Best in Show” – “The Tides Abide” by Jeff Sewell

“This year 30 of the top plein air artists from across the United States along with our very first international artist from Great Britain joined us in presenting nine days of amazing plein air event,” said Swimm. “We were thrilled to welcome our invited artists and guests for our in-person outdoor events in Laguna Beach throughout these nine days. In addition, with the new technology we’ve embraced, we were able to include virtual access along with our live events providing opportunities for art lovers near and far to join the celebration. Our combined efforts generated more than $323,000.” 

This year’s outdoor painters were treated to beautiful California weather that the artists all embraced to create an amazing fine art show. 

Invitational Events included the Quick Draw Competition, a Nocturne event, Plein Talks - Live with Artists and Experts, and it was all capped off with a unique and very entertaining Gala Art Show and Sale. More than $54,000 in cash and prizes was awarded to the artists, with the top prize being the highly coveted $10,000 “Best in Show” being awarded to Jeff Sewell. The 2022 Best in Show judges were John Cosby, Signature Artist and founding member of LPAPA; Celeste Gilles, vice president of LPAPA and Julie Perlin Lee, Laguna Art Museum executive director.

LPAPA’s Signature Artist, Jim McVicker was recognized with LPAPA’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary body of work and the contributions he has made to the art community and LPAPA. Longtime friends and supporters of LPAPA, Cheryl and Mike Kinsman were acknowledged for their support and commitment to the arts with the 2022 LPAPA Lifetime Member Award. 

Participating Artists: Geoff Allen, Rebecca Arguello, Richard Boyer, Rick J Delanty, Mark Fehlman, Danny Griego, Catherine Hillis, Kathleen B Hudson, Debra Huse, Ryan Jensen, Krentz Johnson, Calvin Liang, Tiffanie Mang, Daniel Marshall, David Marty, Judd Mercer, Terry Miura, Michael Obermeyer, Anthony Salvo David Savellano, Aaron Schuerr, Jeff Sewell, Mark Shasha, Michael Situ, Lisa Skelly, Haidee Jo Summers, Brenda Swenson, Jove Wang, Durre Waseem and Wendy Wirth.

24 annual schuerr keyhole

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

“PleinAir Magazine” Award – Keyhole Panorama by Aaron Schuerr

Award Winners: 

–Best in Show – The Tides Abide by Jeff Sewell (18 x 14 oil) 

–Award of Excellence – Take the Ocean Path by Geoff Allen (12 x 12 watercolor)

–The Laguna Art Museum/Bob Braun Presentation Award – Beside the Point by Judd Mercer (16 x 20 oil)

–The Jean Stern Distinctive Merit 2022 Legacy Award – Cooling Off by Durre Waseem (16 x 20 oil)

–Greg LaRock Legacy Award – Canyon Lights by Debra Huse (11 x 14 oil) 

American Art Collector Award – Tops of the World by Rebecca Arguello (12 x 16 oil)

PleinAir Magazine Award – Keyhole Panorama by Aaron Schuerr (12 x 24 pastel) 

Award Winners continued: 

–Fine Art Connoisseur Award – Alta Laguna Sunset by Kathleen B Hudson (12 x 24 oil) 

–Southwest Art Quick Draw Award – Diver’s Cove Overlook by Aaron Schuerr (9 x 12 pastel) 

–LPAPA’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award – Jim McVicker 

–LPAPA’s 2022 Lifetime Member Award – Cheryl and Mike Kinsman 

–Revelite/Lyn Burke Memorial Award – Main Attraction by Mark Shasha (18 x 24 oil) 

–Kinsman Family Foundation Awards – Crescent Bay Lights by Rebecca Arguello (11 x 14 oil), Ice Cream Shop by Richard Boyer (12 x 14 oil) and Afternoon in Los Rios (9 x 12 oil) 

–The Irvine Museum Award – California Dreaming by Mark Fehlman (12 x 24 oil) 

–The Hilbert Museum Award – Heading Home by Michael Obermeyer (12 x 16 oil) 

–UCI Langson IMCA Art Award – Capistrano Lily Pads by David Marty (16 x 20 oil) 

–Artistic Palette Award – Back Bay Morning by David Savellano (14 x 20 watercolor) 

–Architectural Award – The Shell Shack by Haidee Jo Summers (14 x 18 oil)

24 annual waseem a beautiful afternoon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

OutdoorPainter.com Award – “A Beautiful Afternoon” by Durre Waseem

–OutdoorPainter.com Award – A Beautiful Afternoon by Durre Waseem (14 x 18 oil)

–FineArtConnoisseur.com Award – Key to My Hart by Mark Shasha (12 x 16 oil)

–Revelite Award – Bowling Shade by Daniel Marshall (9 x 12 watercolor)

–Directors’ Award – Heading Home by Michael Obermeyer (12 x 16 oil)

–Artists’ Choice Award – Jove Wang

–Collectors’ Choice Award – Jeff Sewell

–Plein Air Project Next Generation Awards:

–First Place – Sunny Memory by Xochiti Leal (9 x 12 oil)

–Second Place – Heisler Park View by Taryn Chong (9 x 12 gouache)

–Third Place – Pine Over Heisler Park by Chapman Hamborg (9 x 12 oil)

–Honorable Mention – Neutral Day by Vivian Kansriddle (9 x 12 oil)

LPAPA is grateful to all of their sponsors, partners, art patrons and supporters who made this year’s 24th Annual Laguna Plein Air Invitational celebration possible. In particular, the City of Laguna Beach and lodging establishments, The Boseker Family, SeaWind Properties, Kinsman & Kinsman, Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts, the Festival of Arts Foundation, Stifel | Hansen/Pierce Wealth Management, The Pack Family, Mark Porterfield, The Irvine Museum, UCI-IMCA, The Hilbert Museum, The Laguna Art Museum, Plein Air Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur, OutdoorPainter.org, Southwest Art Magazine, American Art Collector, and LPAPA’s members, donors and collectors. 

For more information about LPAPA, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

