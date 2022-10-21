Plans for hot dog café with arcade in Downtown 102122

Plans for hot dog café with arcade in Downtown following commission approval

By SARA HALL

A space Downtown plans to convert from cats to “dogs” following a unanimous city board’s approval this week.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in approval of a conditional use permit and gave their enthusiastic support for a hot dog café and arcade moving into the space formerly occupied by Catmosphere at 381 Forest Ave., Suite 100-A.

“I like the idea of something quick and easy and fun,” said Commissioner Steve Goldman.

“Hot diggity dog,” he jokingly said in support.

Several commissioners noted the need for some affordable family-friendly food and entertainment Downtown.

Commissioner Steve Kellenberg noted visiting Downtown with his daughter and the lack of selection for something cheap to eat.

“This is perfect, there really is a need for this,” he said.

Laguna has had a limited number of things for the younger kids, pointed out Commission Chair Jorg Dubin.

“This seems like a nice fit,” he said. “I’m happy to see that this vacant space is going to be occupied with something that…will energize that whole area.”

The last application for this space was Subway, which was a very difficult situation for a lot of reasons, noted Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. This is the exact opposite of that, she added.

Yummy Dogs is a one-of-a-kind business versus a huge corporate chain. Other positives she pointed out: A local owner, it relates to families and it activates a very dead space that’s been empty for quite a while. It also has a “down home” quality, she added.

The space is divided by a glass wall and door, which was previously used to separate the furry felines from the food café per health code requirements. It will now serve as a see-through barrier between the food service, which will include gourmet hot dogs with regional influences alongside snacks and beverages (including beer and wine), and the entertainment side.

In the former cat lounge, a variety of about 10 arcade games will be provided for guests, including classics such as basketball “pop-a-shot,” crane-style prize games, and retro tabletop video games. Audio volume will be adjustable on the games.

The arcade will be visible from the café area and accessible from a common area hallway that also provides access to a storage room and restroom facilities.

In the café portion of the suite, seating for 15 guests will be provided. It will feature a contemporary aesthetic with hardwood floors, track lighting, and décor inspired by classic diners and surf culture.

The Yummy Dogs menu includes options for vegan or turkey dogs, or Polish sausages. The menu includes gourmet hot dog choices like the Omaha Reuben (thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese), Maui (Hawaiian bun, teriyaki, mango peach salsa, spicy mayo and red onion), mac & cheese (mac & cheese, white American cheese and bacon bits) and Laguna (avocado, tomato, bacon bits and white sauce). They will also offer a “build your own” option. Prices range from $5.49 for a corndog and between $7-$11 for most of the listed gourmet dogs. There’s also a reduced price “local special” planned for local students (with school ID) of a plain hot dog, chips and drink for $7.49.

The applicant proposed hours of operation of 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week, but commissioners included in their motion for approval an option to extend Friday and Saturday by one hour.

The town tends to shut down early, so adding the extra hour – if the owners choose to do so – will be helpful to a lot of people, Dubin noted.

Rendering courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the interior of Yummy Dogs café and arcade proposed for Downtown

Landmark Plaza is a mixed-use building that maintains 64 on-site parking spaces and approximately 18,700 square feet of leasable space. Current tenants include a mix of retail, offices, personal services and one restaurant.

In addition to the on-site parking spaces, the property maintains 14 California Coastal Commission parking credits, four city parking credits for outdoor dining and three in-lieu parking certificates for a total parking supply of 85 spaces.

The café and arcade combined require a total of four parking spaces, a deintensification relative to the seven parking spaces required for the previous tenant.

Kellenberg pointed out that the building shares access in the hallway and unsupervised kids may impact other tenants.

There are items in the hallway kids could potentially play with and cause issues, Whitin noted.

The Chamber of Commerce already packs up the equipment nightly, Planning Manager Amber Dobson pointed out.

Dubin jokingly asked if there was any concern from other tenants for the potential of “too much fun going on.”

Staff hasn’t heard any concerns from neighboring businesses, responded Senior Planner Christian Dominguez.

While he appreciates the concern about the possibility of kids running around, it likely won’t be an issue, Goldman commented.

“The way I look at it, let’s get a little activity and life down there,” he said.

The business will be staffed by two employees at any given time.

Architect Todd Skenderian explained that one member of the Yummy Dog staff will primarily be in the kitchen and the other will assist in the kitchen as well as handle customers, check storage, and will also be able to monitor and control foot traffic in and out of the arcade.

It’s not a full kitchen, Gold confirmed. It’s a steam table that doesn’t require fire suppression, noted applicant Mitchell Gold, a local resident who owns Yummy Dogs with his daughter, Julie Caricato.

Gold confirmed that he will be on site at the restaurant. If they need more help, they’ll hire another staff member, he emphasized.

“We’re always going to make sure somebody will be available to keep kids in the right location, doing the right thing,” he said.

They also communicated with the tenants in the area and heard a lot of support, he added.

It’s a highly distinctive use, Skenderian said. It’s actually two unique uses, but both are working together under one owner, he added.

“For the food service component, the uniqueness comes from what I believe is the only gourmet hotdog menu in town,” Skenderian said. “And of course, we don’t have an arcade, nor in my 30 years have I seen an arcade in Laguna Beach.”

It caters more toward the younger generation of both residents and visitors, he noted.

“It provides an affordable food option that we don’t have a lot of in the Downtown,” Skenderian said. “It also provides an activity option.”

He shared a story from a local resident, who said in Downtown his grandchildren get excited about Main Beach and The Candy Baron “and that’s about it.”

“What Mitch and Julie are doing will strengthen a missing component to the Downtown,” he noted. “It will add to the younger generation, but it will also contribute to the adult uses in the Downtown as well.”

Gold came up with idea after continually asking his wife where they could get a hot dog.

“Really, they’re far and few between and very hard to find,” he said.

It will serve Laguna by opening up some affordable, family-friendly options for food, he noted.

It’s like a hot dog cart, but moved indoors, Goldman commented. It’s a clever idea, he added.

“It’s kind of neat,” he said. “You’re basically taking the simplicity and the funness of a hot dog cart and bringing it inside.”

That’s the perfect analogy to describe their vision, Gold replied.

It’s important to have something for kids in town, Caricato noted, so they have somewhere to go.

“I came here with two little kids and there’s nothing for them to do…unless we leave town,” and they spend their money elsewhere, she said.

Gold has a restaurant background in Boston and Caricato previously owned a bagel café.

“We are very excited to bring this concept to Laguna Beach,” he said. “It is so needed.”

Rendering courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the interior of the arcade portion of Yummy Dogs

A handful of locals spoke during public comment, all in favor of the project. Several highlighted the same benefits: It’s a unique concept, with a local father-daughter ownership duo, and will offer a much-needed service for neighborhood kids.

It’s great social interaction for the kids and convenient for the parents, said resident Jillian Flaherty. It’s needed for the kids, particularly now that the theater is gone, she pointed out.

“It’s a great concept to grab something quick to eat and head on your way, or play a game or two and kind of be a kid again yourself,” she said. “I can’t wait to have a beer and a hot dog.”

Ryan Fuller, parent to 10-year-old and a “big fan of hot dogs” himself, commented that it will be a great addition to Downtown.

It’s a good idea, agreed Susan Shea.

“I like seeing something for the young ones and who doesn’t like a hot dog every once in a while?” she said.

Possibly the most compelling case came from Taylor Caricato, a 12-year-old Thurston student and daughter/granddaughter of the applicants.

“Me and all of my friends really want Yummy Dogs to open so we can have something else to do besides go to the beach every day,” Taylor said. “And even if we want to go to the beach, then Yummy Dogs would still be a good place to go because right before you can stop and grab a hot dog or a snack. And after the beach you can go play arcade games. I also guarantee you that after school all the kids in Laguna will be there. I think that Laguna Beach needs something like this.”

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.