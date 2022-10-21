NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

Fair Game 102122

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Elected officials will be forced to sit out decisions relating to certain donors in the new year

TJ headshot AugLocal councilmembers and school board members will have to recuse themselves in certain future proceedings involving campaign donors who contributed in excess of $250 to their campaign.

The new Senate Bill 1439, signed into law by Governor Newsom in late September, extends the Levine Act’s regulations involving recusal requirements for parties appearing before them who contributed to their campaigns during the previous 12 months.

According to Laguna Beach City Clerk Ann Marie McKay, “SB 1439 amends Section 84308 to apply to members of local elected bodies, such as city councilmembers and county supervisors. Under this expansion, if a party or participant has made a campaign contribution of $250 or more within the preceding 12 months to a member of a city council, the member of the city council will be required to recuse herself or himself from voting on a matter involving a license, a contract, a permit or other entitlement because the party (or an affiliated party, such as an agent or employee) has given a campaign contribution if the member knows or has reason to know that the participant has a financial interest in the matter.”

The law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

• • •

The Laguna Public Recreational Facilities Conservancy (LPRFC) is a nonprofit political action committee formed out of the Laguna Beach Tennis Association that is designed to advocate for the preservation, promotion and enhancement of active recreational facilities and their use in the City of Laguna Beach. This week the group announced their endorsements and reasoning behind such.

Okay, granted, they don’t necessarily carry the swag of the police or fire endorsements, but Laguna Beach is an active community and as such the LPRFC certainly has their own level of clout.

Their picks are Sue Kempf, Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi.

Kempf was recognized as “being an athlete herself, she has directed city staff to gather specific ideas to enhance existing recreational facilities.”

According to the group, Orgill “has extensive experience in project execution consistent with local ‘charm’ and fought against efforts that are incompatible with those principles. He promised to place high priority on recreational opportunities and looking for ideas to enhance the environmental quality of life for residents.”

And finally, on Rounaghi, they said, he “stood out as a candidate that understands data driven policy analysis and will bring fresh perspective to data driven long-term planning and policy decisions on more acute issues like homelessness and effectiveness of expensive outside consultants tasked with various studies.”

According to LPRFC, “candidate interviews were conducted via in-person meetings, telephone calls, e-mail exchanges and video replays of candidates forums. Specific ideas that were discussed with all the candidates include acquiring more small neighborhood parks as part of open space acquisition; Locating a skatepark if wanted at the saddle between TOW and Moulton Meadows; Creating pickleball space in N. Laguna; Continue to support the acquisition of parcels for the specific purpose of community gardens including the one in S. Laguna; Consideration of a community swimming pool at St. Catherine’s to relieve current congestion at HS pool and most importantly, re-installing a citizen-at-large member to the Irvine Bowl Committee.”

• • •

Next Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will present the California state-funded monies slated to renovate the play yard at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Canyon Branch.

Expected to join the Assemblymember for the presentation are Pam Estes, Boys & Girls Club Laguna Beach CEO and members of the Boys & Girls Club board, as well as City Councilmembers, the city manager and members of the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

According to Kristie Anderson, B&GCLB marketing director, “This is very exciting news for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as well as the city of Laguna Beach, especially knowing our playground vision is coming to fruition during our 70th anniversary.” 

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has their next Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, via Zoom, from 8-9 a.m.

In addition to various reports from the organizations president & CEO, the City Manager’s office and various elected officials, City Council candidate Alex Rougnahi will be the spotlight attendee.

The information to join in is Meeting ID: 883 6968 2904 and Password: 084189.

• • •

Tomorrow (Oct. 22) is Storytime Saturday at Laguna Art Museum at 11 a.m.

Tomorrow’s session is Adventures with Finn and Skip: Forest by Brendan Kearney

The design of the programs is that on the fourth Saturday of each month, the Museum “crafts a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.”

All children receive free admission courtesy of The Segerstrom Foundation. For museum members the session is free and $14 for non-members.

 

