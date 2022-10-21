NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 84  |  October 21, 2022

LBCAC to screen Pixar’s animated film Coco twice on October 23 FP 102122

LBCAC to screen Pixar’s animated film Coco twice on October 23 and new events added to Day of the Dead fundraiser

El Día de los Muertos is the central theme of the award-winning 2017 animated Pixar film Coco, which will screen at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Families with young children are invited to enjoy the free 2 p.m. screening. The 5 p.m. show is $10 per ticket. 

In the film, aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located upstairs at 235 Forest Ave. Tickets for the 5 p.m. showing can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

LBCAC to coco poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Pixar 

The Pixar film “Coco” screens twice on October 23, first showing is free 

The Center is holding its annual fundraiser, also with a Day of the Dead theme, on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at the unique Moss Point Estates tennis court. Guests are invited to stroll among altar displays dedicated to departed Laguna Beach artists who contributed to its creative spirit, including painter and arts advocate Anna Hills, dancer-choreographer Barbara Stuart, poet John Gardiner, and BC Space founders Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield. 

According to www.history.com, the Day of the Dead (El Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. Day of the Dead is not, as is commonly thought, a Mexican version of Halloween, though the two holidays do share some traditions, including costumes and parades. 

On the Day of the Dead, it’s believed that the border between the spirit world and the real world dissolve. During this brief period, the souls of the dead awaken and return to the living world to feast, drink, dance and play music with their loved ones. In turn, the living family members treat the deceased as honored guests in their celebrations and leave the deceased’s favorite foods and other offerings, ofrendas, at gravesites or on altars built in their homes. Guests may bring mementos of their own late loved ones for display on the altars. 

LBCAC to face painted

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Traditional catrina makeup and costumes will be part of Day of the Dead fundraiser on October 29 at Moss Point Estates 

Young musician and composer Gerardo “Jerry” Segura, known locally as a one-man street band who sings and plays a dozen instruments, will perform at the party’s outset. Later, the band Mesomash, led by Arte Hernandez, is guaranteed to get the crowd dancing. Tickets are $150 each. A table for 10 is $1,300. All proceeds go to supporting the Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of the arts to benefit the community. To purchase tickets, click here

Growing up in a family with sparse resources, Segura learned as a child to play numerous instruments by listening to the music in cartoons. Rather than pursue his musical career, he had to help his family make ends meet in favor of pursuing his musical career. A workplace accident – an exploding tire tube – stole some of his hearing. He sings in English and Spanish and plays guitar, as well as the keyboard, bass, trombone, trumpet, saxophone, tuba, mandolin and a variety of percussion instruments. Almost all the music he plays are his own compositions.

Silent auction items include a custom head-and-shoulders portrait by noted artist Jorg Dubin ($3,500 value), a two-night stay at The Ranch at Laguna Beach with lunch, original works of art and more. Local musician and raconteur Jason Feddy will emcee the event – and has offered a home concert for a lucky silent auction bidder.

Limited neighborhood parking is free, but guests are encouraged to carpool, walk, or use the trolley, Uber, Lyft, or the free Laguna Beach Local ride service.

LBCAC jorg and friend

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Jorg Dubin (right), with his Day of the Dead catrina makeup, is donating a silent auction item of a custom portrait worth $3,500

“I love El Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It’s a holiday that recognizes death as a natural part of the cycle of life. It helps the living celebrate in a loving, festive way their loved ones who have died. The Center’s October 29 event will be immersive, entertaining and meaningful for Laguna Beach because we’ll remember those who contributed to its artful vibe. We hope to have a strong show of support from our close-knit community of collectors, creatives and art lovers who want to support – at our sole annual fundraiser – the Center’s ever-growing array of offerings for a diverse audience.”

For more information, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

