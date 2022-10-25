NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 102522

“Art in Public Places” – Ripple Effect by

Timothy Robert Smith

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

In March 2022, Ripple Effect was dedicated in the parking lot on the corner of Mermaid Street and Glenneyre Street. It is Laguna’s 5th art installation by Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) alumni and faculty member Timothy Robert Smith. The mural is painted along the exterior wall of Amar Santana’s Broadway and made possible by funding from the lodging establishments, City of Laguna Beach and donations from CAP members. 

art in baby

Click on photo for a larger image

Smith’s baby was the model for the mural 

Commissioned by Community Art Project (CAP), Ripple Effect was completed on site by more than a dozen LCAD student mural artists: Jesse Abelar, Gabrielle Anievas, Marcia Baptista, Emily Bertucci, Leighton Carter, Krysta Christensen, Rebecca Cole, Emma Crespo, Benjamin Franz, Jerry Hahn, Chase Heindel, Nina Merry, Kat O’Brian, Luis Barajas Ochoa, Bradley Owen, Isabella Samaniego, Jenna Swerdfeger, Jordan Tacker, Liliana Urena and Debora Francisca Velasco.

This is the fifth installation for Smith in Laguna Beach. The others are Upside Downtown Laguna Beach 2017, Momentum 2018, Glimpse 2018 and Night Scene 2019. 

art in running

Click on photo for a larger image

Cinematic story of Laguna 

Ripple Effect takes viewers on a journey through the unravelling of time and space to tell a cinematic story about Laguna Beach,” Smith said in his artist statement. “Up becomes down and the pathways are infinite.”

Smith is an oil painter, muralist and multi-media artist, using observational techniques to investigate the nature of perception. His work fuses together multiple perspectives into a kaleidoscopic vision, playing with our understanding of time and space, and blurring the line between personal and collective experience. 

art in bird

Click on photo for a larger image

Viewers are invited to imagine reality from another person’s point of view

Smith’s art has shown in solo exhibitions at museums, TEDx conferences and several galleries and has been featured in media outlets that include Juxtapoz, Artillery, NBC and KCRW. He has created a plethora of public work around Southern California, Florida and Japan, including an interactive installation at the Museum of Art and History, Lancaster (May 2018) that combined oil painting with lights, sounds, 3-D sculpted figures and video projections.

Viewers are invited to reexamine their surroundings and imagine reality from another person’s point of view. The simple act of shifting perspective can help us put aside our differences and work together to create a more fair and just society.

 For more information about Timothy Robert Smith, go to 

www.timothyrobertsmith.com.

 This is the 81st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

