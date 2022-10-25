NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Classic Film Night and Art & Nature Festival FP 102522

Classic Film Night and Art & Nature Festival coming up at Laguna Art Museum 

Halloween is just around the corner. Time for a classic horror film and the perfect one is screening at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) on Sunday, Oct. 30.

classic film night haxan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

1922 silent horror film 

–Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. – Classic Film Night: Häxan

Häxan, a possible inspiration to William Mortensen, is a 1922 silent horror film that imagines the occult world of witches from the Middle Ages through the 20th century. Filled with nightmarish scenes of pagan practices and satanic worship, this film will surely put you in the mood for Halloween. Complimentary popcorn and candy available for a complete theatre experience. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

After Halloween is over, it’s time for LAM’s Art & Nature Festival.

–Thursday, Nov. 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival

The 2022 Art & Nature Festival will present the featured exhibitions The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, a free outdoor Family Festival, and two additional exhibitions including The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition.

Classic film night oceanjpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Rebeca Méndez, The Sea Around Us, 2022

The Sea Around Us, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, will transport viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, will include a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

Art & Nature Festival Schedule of Events and Exhibitions:

Thursday, Nov. 3

Art & Nature’s featured outdoor installation Pyramidion is on display all day and during the First Thursdays Art Walk. 

classic film night pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Pyramidion

Friday, Nov. 4 

Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture at the Art & Nature Opening Party from 6-9 p.m. Following the keynote lecture, the museum will reveal The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and welcome opening night guests to experience the immersive exhibit at 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Sunday, Nov. 6

Laguna Art Museum will host a Panel Discussion: The Sea Around Us moderated by Los Angeles Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia at 3 p.m. Join featured artist Rebecca Méndez as she delves into the process of making The Sea Around Us and its important message of ocean preservation. 

For more information about the tenth annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

A detailed description of the Art & Nature events will be covered in Friday’s edition.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.