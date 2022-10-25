NewLeftHeader

 October 25, 2022

Laguna Beach students volunteer 102522

Laguna Beach students volunteer and attend Live2Free fair trade fashion show

In an effort to fight labor trafficking by celebrating what everyone can all do as informed consumers, Live2Free, Vanguard University’s (VU) anti-human trafficking student club, hosted its 7th Annual Fair Trade Fashion Show on October 20 from 7-9 p.m. Six Laguna Beach high school students volunteered at the event and nine other Laguna students attended.

Highlighting the theme of intersections of racism and economic justice, the fashion show emphasized and represented people of color, while also educating guests on how to think ethically, and intentionally, while making purchases. This was accomplished by Live2Free empowering, recognizing and representing vendors, designers, students and other individuals of color.

Laguna Beach students group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Stacey Fitzgerald

Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School student attendees at Vanguard University’s Live2Free Fashion show. The six volunteers were: Tess Smialowcz (front row 3rd from left), Payton Taylor (2nd row 4th from left), Hana Hagen (2nd row 7th from left), and Lyric Hagan, Vincent Wallsteain and Jude Young (top row, 1st, 2nd and 3rd from left, respectively)

At this free public event, students and community members watched models walk the runway at the Fair Trade Fashion Show with Live2Free showcasing a variety of fair trade and ethical companies, including outfits upcycled and styled by Goodwill Industries and their social media influencers. Vendors exhibited and sold their items, including Amarte by Claribel Valdovinos, preserving ancestral artistry from Mexico; Elisha C’s products, created in Haiti to support artisans and Opia Upcycling, a club that teaches high school youth how to upcycle and reduce waste in the fashion industry. Additionally, Are and Be coffee was featured – a fair trade and POC woman-owned business that welcomes and encourages people from all walks of life, “to come as they are & simply be.”

Over the last 12 years, Live2Free students have taught more than 10,000 Southern California students and community members about human trafficking and the steps that we can all take to fight these injustices. To learn more, visit the Live2Free website here.

 

