NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Laguna Art Museum receives FOA grant FP 102522

Laguna Art Museum receives FOA grant in support of Art & Nature Family Festival

The Laguna Art Museum has been awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation in support of the museum’s Art & Nature Family Festival, which provides a free day of fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum for all ages.

“We’re so thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Festival of Arts Foundation to help support the museum’s 10th annual Art & Nature Family Festival,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “These important funds will help us provide an opportunity for families to learn about and explore the art-nature connection, fostering a love of art, nature and environmental awareness.”

Laguna Art Museum girl at table

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Art & Nature Family Festival takes place at the Main Beach Cobblestones and Laguna Art Museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5

The FOA Foundation has generously supported the museum’s educational programs in years past, including bus transportation for school field trips, and teaching artist fees and art supplies for school field trips, Art & Nature and Imagination Celebration. Laguna Art Museum and The FOA Foundation share a commitment to arts education with more than 100 years of rich histories and connections to the artistic community of Laguna Beach.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include a docent-guided tour from the Main Beach Cobblestones through Heisler Park to view this year’s outdoor exhibition, Pyramidon by Kelly Berg, and back to the museum. There will be fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations set up throughout the museum that explore art, climate, science, animal welfare and environmental education. The Art & Nature Family Festival and all-day museum admission will be free.

The museum will partner with local community organizations for the 2022 Family Festival including Laguna Beach Unified School District, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Visit Laguna Beach, City of Laguna Beach, Coast Film Festival, Laguna College of Art + Design, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Beach Canyon Foundation, La Vida Laguna, Laguna Ocean Foundation, Get Inspired, Crystal Cove Conservancy and National Charity League.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum and the 10th annual Art & Nature Festival, visit www.lagunartmuseum.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.