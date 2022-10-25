NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 85  |  October 25, 2022

Love Among the Ruins begins limited engagement at Laguna Playhouse on October 30

Don’t miss your chance to see Love Among the Ruins at Laguna Playhouse in its world premiere on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. starring JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist, The Big Chill) and Peter Strauss (Rich Man, Poor Man, The Jericho Mile

It is based on the 1975 ABC Theatre Presentation that starred Katharine Hepburn and Laurence Olivier. It was written by James G. Hirsch and Robert A. Papazian, from a film script by James Costigan, produced in association with Papazian Hirsch Entertainment and directed by Michael Arabian.

Love Among The Ruins previews on Wednesday, Oct. 26; will open on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and performs through Sunday, Nov. 13. 

Michael Arabian (director) is happy to be back at the Playhouse where he directed Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks, starring Leslie Caron and Tesla, starring Hal Linden, Dan Lauria, Gregory Harrison, Charles Shaughnessy and French & Vanessa Stewart. 

love among closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss

When wealthy widow and socialite Jessica Medlicott is sued for breach of promise by her money-seeking ex-fiancé, will her past as an actress help or haunt her? As highly respected, strait-laced lawyer Sir Arthur Granville-Jones steps into the picture, he is driven to hilarious distraction by her larger-than-life personality. This world premiere adaptation of the courtroom classic Love Among The Ruins is every bit as charming and delightful as the original film, which garnered a Peabody Award and multiple Emmys. 

JoBeth Williams (Jessica Medlicott) has starred in the films Poltergeist, The Big Chill, Blake Edward’s Switch, Fever Pitch, The Big Year opposite Steve Martin, Kramer vs. Kramer, and more than 30 others. She began her career in the theater at Trinity Repertory Theater before moving to New York, where she starred in Annie Baker’s Body Awareness and Last Dance by Marsha Norman at the Manhattan Theater Club and John Guare’s Gardenia. Williams has received three Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for her work in television movies. She was nominated for an Oscar for directing and producing the short film On Hope

Peter Strauss (Sir Arthur Granville-Jones) recently appeared in Operation Finale with Ben Kingsley and Oscar Isaac. He recently directed and appeared with Marsha Mason and Jean Smart in two staged reading productions of Bruce Graham’s play The Outgoing Tide. Born in New York City, he attended The Hackley School in Tarrytown, N.Y. and graduated from Northwestern University. Strauss won the Emmy Award as Best Actor in the film The Jericho Mile

love among at table

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Preparing for their roles 

The cast of Love Among The Ruins also features (in alphabetical order): Ava Burton as the Stenographer, CJ Blaine Eldred as Alfred Pratt, Martin Kildare as George Druise, Tom Shelton as Judge Philip Tandy, Katy Tang as Hermione Davis, Tyee Tilghman as Sir John Francis Divine, Patrick Merck Vest as Herbert/Bailiff and Wendy Worthington as Fanny Pratt. The understudy is Nick Molari.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $50-$75 and can be purchased online by going to https://lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.; Sundays it is open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is no longer requiring vaccine or testing to attend performances. This policy is subject to change without notice and may not apply to every performance. See the performance listing and ticket buying page for specifics. Visit https://lagunaplayhouse.com/health-and-safety-policy/ for additional details.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

