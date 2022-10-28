A perfect union: Gallery Q celebrates Art & Nature FP 102822

A perfect union: Gallery Q celebrates Art & Nature with works by nearly four dozen artists

By MARRIE STONE

Art not only imitates nature, but it also completes its deficiencies. –Aristotle

Gallery Q exhibitor Carole Boller brought this ancient quote to my attention last week. It provides a useful guide for viewing the roughly 70 works now on display in the Susi Q Community Center, as well as the many other pieces around town that are all in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Art & Nature Festival. “This can be interpreted as art not only recreating the natural world,” Boller said, “but also creating new ways in which to see it in another light.”

Creating new ways to experience timeless subjects is the artist’s quest. And the Gallery Q exhibition highlights dozens of ways – from traditional oils, acrylics and watercolor to mixed media paper bags and textile art. The subject matter varies even more than the creative canvases behind them. There are seascapes and landscapes, flora and fauna, wildlife and portraiture. But there’s also abstract work, as well as aerial and underwater photography. All of the pieces, in some way, celebrate our natural world and its inhabitants.

Photo by Bill Atkins

The Gallery Q Art & Nature exhibition (located inside the Susi Q Community Center) runs through December 14

A gallery for both seasoned professionals and rising amateurs

One aspect that makes Gallery Q shows unique is the range of its exhibitors. Several professional artists offer their work for sale at significant price points. Others are either new to the field or exploring new mediums, showing work for the first time. Gallery Q gives seasoned artists the freedom to experiment and rising artists the opportunity to exhibit. The synergy and energy this creates is palpable in the work.

Professional artist Ellen Rose has shown her paintings since the 1980s. A former Festival of Arts exhibitor, Rose’s work has appeared at the Laguna Art Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art auctions, the Irvine Fine Arts Center, John Wayne Airport, as well as numerous other shows. But her mixed media work on display at Gallery Q shows a wonderful element of whimsy, incorporating pen and ink drawings with colorful flower petals and jewels.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

The pandemic gave Ellen Rose an opportunity to experiment and create her paper bag ladies

“I’m delighted people like my ladies,” said Rose. “They came about because of all the bags I collected during the COVID lockdown. I was ordering food through Door Dash and Grub Hub. Because the bags weren’t expensive (like canvas), I felt free to explore and have fun. A great stress reliever! If you don’t like them as ‘art,’ you can take a bag to Ralphs to hold your groceries and feel good about recycling.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ellen Rose

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Ellen Rose

Ellen Rose’s paper bag ladies, “Long Lived the Queen,” (top) and “Spring” (bottom) incorporate her decades-long drawing skills with mixed media whimsy

“This is the first time I’ve shown my new style of paintings,” said acrylic artist Helen Fallon. “I’ve been doing mosaics for the past 20 years and decided to experiment with acrylic. My inspiration comes from an artist named Helen Phlen who teaches classes on painting flowers. I learned so much from her, but I’ve created my own style.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Helen Fallon’s mixed media piece “Summer Blooms”

Oil painter Brian Jones has been contributing to Gallery Q’s exhibitions for a few years. “It’s a great opportunity for those of us that don’t have an outlet to show our work,” he said. “I’m fairly new to oil painting and was initially a little hesitant to submit work, but the Gallery Q staff and other artists have been very welcoming. Having a show like Art & Nature pushes me to produce new work. And my wife is happy when I submit pieces because it opens wall space at our house.”

Gallery Q offers an ideal space for established artists like Rose and Fallon to explore new mediums and experiment with different styles. It is also ideal for newer artists like Jones. “We welcome beginning artists exhibiting for the first time who might feel intimidated, as well as professional artists with $13,000 pieces for sale,” said Finance Manager Judy Baker. “We’re open to all ranges of artistic ability and all ages.”

Photo by Bill Atkins

More than 70 pieces of art by 46 artists are shown throughout the Susi Q Community Center, including its cozy library, classrooms, corridors and meeting rooms

“Several things make Gallery Q particularly special,” said contemporary oil artist Joan Gladstone, who has shown in the Sawdust Festival for the past two summers and whose work has hung in the Hilbert Museum of California Art and Huntington Beach Art Center. “One is the magnificent space. You can’t get a gallery better than this because it’s big, clean and well-lit with a lot of wonderful wall space. It was very clever of them to involve the community in their mission.

“The other thing I like is the mixture of artists, from professionals who sell their work to amateurs who may never have shown their work. For those who have never had a chance to show in any gallery, they’re beyond the moon to have their work displayed. And, for most of us, the chance to have our art appreciated is a tremendous motivator to create.”

The planet as palette

For most of the exhibition’s artists, Laguna’s natural beauty provided all the inspiration they needed. Gladstone’s King Tide arrived last December, when she was tracking the news and discovered a king tide was headed for Laguna. (“King tide” is a nonscientific term used to describe the highest tides of the year, roughly two to four feet higher than normal.)

By the time Gladstone arrived at one of Laguna’s coves to take photos, the beach was gone. “The water was coming up the concrete steps,” Gladstone recalled. “I found one dry spot and started taking photos. Then I got soaked. It was so exhilarating because I didn’t expect it.”

Gladstone selected one wave among her many photos to paint because of the spray on top. “The force of the wave threw off this beautiful spray from its crest. That became my inspiration.”

Gladstone works from black and white photos to give herself the ability to get creative with color. “It’s an extraordinarily beneficial technique because it allows me to be more inventive with the colors and not feel wedded to reality. I strive to make my images as vibrant as I can without going into a garish palette.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Joan Gladstone

Joan Gladstone’s “King Tide” (16” x 20”)

“What makes for a better art and nature connection than Laguna artists creating from the nature surrounding them,” said longtime Laguna photographer and resident Mitch Ridder.

Ridder has made Laguna his artistic playground for decades. A former painter and illustrator, as well as a Laguna Beach lifeguard, Ridder turned his talents to photography in 2008. Since then, he has exhibited in the Festival of Arts, the Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest, the California Coastal Commission Photography Contest and elsewhere. His photos have also appeared in numerous magazines, newspapers and other publications. “I do whatever it takes to get the shot and tell the story,” Ridder said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Mitch Ridder’s “Goff Cove Silhouette” (20” x 30”), photography on canvas

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Mitch Ridder’s “Crescent Bay Sunset” (32” x 68”), photography on canvas

Although Claudia Olsen’s work is often abstract and playful, it’s always based on natural surroundings – a bird of paradise outside her window or the sight of a new moon. “The annual LPAPA Plein Air Invitational gets us all out looking at nature. The Art & Nature exhibition is a perfect follow up,” she said. “Viewing the Gallery Q show, then strolling down the block to see the current show at City Hall, followed by a nature walk through Heisler Park is a delightful way to spend an afternoon.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Claudia Olsen’s acrylic painting “Once in a Blue Moon” is on sale now at Gallery Q

Other artists traveled abroad to find their subject matter. Wanda Matjas’ thread art Jungle Vest is a magnificent textile piece. Inspired by a trip to the northern Guatemala rain forest jungle, Matjas encountered more than 60 species of bats, jaguars, pumas and ocelots, as well as many endangered species of monkey. Using a lightweight sweatshirt as her foundation, Matjas stitched a Mantled Howler Monkey on the back and a Yucatan Spider Monkey on the front, adorning the rest of the vest with Guatemalan orchids, vines, butterflies and jungle leaves. Her artist statement shares the backstory behind both the rainforest trip and how she created the piece.

“I encourage people to write the stories behind the art,” said Baker. “I love it when they take the time to tell people the backstories. It adds another level of appreciation.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Wanda Matjas’ “Jungle Vest”

The art of curation

Gallery Q Arts Director Bill Atkins is charged with not only organizing the show but also curating and hanging the pieces. “He does a magnificent job,” said Gladstone. “Hanging the art is an art form unto itself.” Gladstone’s King Tide appears alongside both Shaney Watters’ mixed media painting of two owls and Roger Su’s photograph of two owls, as well as John Lucero’s acrylic Butterfly Flower III. “While you’d think none of these pieces could fit well together, Bill made it work. He really puts a lot of thought and care into how he hangs it to make it feel as if you’re in a professional gallery.”

Farther down the main hallway, Tom Lamb’s abstract aerial photograph Redwood City appears in conversation with Jeff Ott’s and Craig Hatfield’s curling wave photos. Similar curves and lines repeat themselves in nature, both inside the ocean and etched into the land. By curating the work this way, viewers not only experience the aesthetic beauty of the photo, but the subconscious pleasure of pattern repetition.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

Photographer Craig Hatfield (right) appears with friend Terrill Agnew (left) in front of his work alongside pieces by Tom Lamb and Jeff Ott

“Art involving nature can be done simply to display the beauty of the natural world around us, to make scientific observations in an environment, or to open our minds to philosophical ideas about our own connection to nature and beyond,” said Boller.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Carole Boller

Carole Boller’s oil painting, “Prettiest Pink”

“I look forward to creating all our shows,” said Atkins. “This particular show is special because it’s the final show of the year and in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum. We appreciate Julie Perlin Lee and her team joining with Gallery Q.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

(L-R) Nadia Babayi, Julie Perlin Lee, Bill Atkins and Judy Baker

The Art & Nature exhibition will run through Wednesday, Dec. 14. For more information on Gallery Q and its hours, visit their website by clicking here.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

