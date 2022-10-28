NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Providence St. Joseph Hospital holds topping out 102822

Providence St. Joseph Hospital holds topping out ceremony

In just over a year since breaking ground on the new facility, Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange held a topping out ceremony for its Helen Caloggero Women’s and Family Center, where the final beam of the external structure will be placed and signed by key attendees. The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Providence St. Joseph Hospital topping out banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange

The Helen Caloggero Women’s and Family Center is scheduled to open November 2023

The four-story, 137,000-sq.-ft. facility will provide improved access to vital women’s health services, benefits and resources for Orange County families.

The new center, slated to open in November 2023, will be located on the Providence St. Joseph Hospital campus at 363 S. Main Street in Orange. It will provide a new hub to access a wide array of women’s health services, including mental health care, mother-baby assessment, pelvic health and rehab, a cutting edge, natural birthing center, a full-service pharmacy, and even a Blue Bowl Superfoods restaurant, among other offerings.

The new building is being named after the memory of generous donor Marsha Moeller’s mother, who made a substantial donation in keeping with her mother’s giving spirit, which Moeller says is her greatest inspiration.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this wide array of services in a beautiful, new and convenient location for our patients, as it will truly ease their way in accessing our top-of-the-line caregivers and the latest innovative technology in one single location,” said Michelle Genova, RN, chief nursing officer at Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

The featured speakers included:

–Jeremy Zoch, chief executive, Providence St. Joseph Hospital

–Marsha Moeller, namesake donor (building was named for her mother

–Jason Rich, president, Snyder Langston

–Mark Toothacre, partner and president, PMB

–Sister Jane DeLisle, prayer/reflection

Providence St. Joseph Hospital rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

A rendering of the Helen Caloggero Women’s and Family Center

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach is located at 31872 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.providence.org.

 

