 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted 102822

Laguna Beach Parents Club hosted more than 350 people at their 11th Annual Halloween Walk

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) hosted their 11th Annual Halloween Walk for Laguna Beach families to enjoy. More than 350 people turned out for this beloved community event.

There was a sea of colorful costumes during the parade which started at Main Beach and moved down both sides of Forest Avenue. Nearly all of the shop owners on Forest Avenue agreed to participate and brought smiles to the faces of children of all ages as they collected candy and treats from every store.

The event ended with a party at Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church, complete with food trucks, face painters, a dance and costume contest, and real trucks for the children to explore.

Laguna Beach Parents rabbit 1

A wide-eyed rabbit is “hopping” for treats

Laguna Beach Parents pirate 2

Ahoy matey – this pirate is seeking “sweet” treasure

Laguna Beach Parents Tigger 3

It’s Winnie the Pooh’s friend, Tigger

Laguna Beach Parents police officer 4

A police cadet with his “official” badge insignia

Laguna Beach Parents Liu family 5

Jeff and Allyson Liu and their children dress up for family fun

Laguna Beach Parents cat 6

Maybe this cat has seen a ghost…

Mayor Sue Kempf welcomed the crowd at Main Beach and the Laguna Beach Police and Fire Departments were on hand to assist in keeping everyone safe as they directed the parade route. According to Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert, so many families showed up that they had to make an emergency decision to shut down portions of Forest Avenue and 2nd Street for safety reasons.

Laguna Beach Parents Kempf 7

It’s Winifred Sanderson from Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” aka Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

Laguna Parents Club King, Rice and Calvert 8

(L-R) Laguna Beach Fire Chief as a Laguna fire goat, LBPD Community Services Officer Michelle Rice as a friendly witch and Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert as a pirate enjoying the festivities

LBPC Co-Presidents Katie Bond and Kayla Wiechert shared, “We are so proud to continue the tradition of the LBPC Halloween Walk and we couldn’t have done it without our club volunteers and community support. This is an event both parents and children look forward to every year and we’re so happy everyone enjoyed the special evening.” According to parent Lauren Arabia, “The Halloween Walk was a blast for my children to take part in and I am so grateful for the Laguna Beach Parents Club for making such a magical night happen!”

Thank you to local sponsors such as Compass real estate agent Chris Tebbutt, Cho’s Academy, Allora candles, Mercado Laguna, Tutu School, Montessori School of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Aesthetics, Magic Steps Music, Art of Fitness and Reloveler, who all supported the event through their contributions.

Laguna Beach Parents crossing 9

The Halloween Walk participants crossed Pacific Coast Highway from Main Beach Park to Forest Avenue

Laguna Beach Parents Bushard 10

Sheila Bushard-Jamison, owner of Bushard’s Pharmacy, is offering candy outside her store

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is run by community volunteers. Their mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachparents.com.

Laguna Beach Parents down Forest 11

Trick-or-Treaters making their way down the sidewalk on Forest Avenue

Laguna Beach Parents butterfly 12

You’re never to old to wear a costume and this butterfly is awe-inspiring

Laguna Beach Parents unicorn 13

From the domestic to the magical, these friendly creatures are “preying” for candy

Laguna Beach Parents the tiniest pumpkin 14

The tiniest pumpkin wishes you a Happy Halloween

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below.

