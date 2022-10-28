NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

LBHS Boys Basketball Team’s mission 102822

LBHS Boys Basketball Team’s mission goes beyond the court

This year, the LBHS Boys Basketball Team, led by their new head coach Rus Soobzokov, has made it their mission to not only play great basketball, but to give back to the community with meaningful service projects.

The team’s first community service project kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach with the team’s leading a special “skillz and drillz” clinic for the club’s youth, working with the club’s 2nd and 3rd graders on developing their basketball skills through a series of drills.

LBHS Boys team

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The LBHS Boys Basketball Team – (L-R) back row: Ben Neufeld, Mason Herr, Nick Guevara, Ashton Azadian, Jack Halvorson, Dylan McEachern, Damian Reider and Ryan Cheng; front row: Mike Watts

Varsity, JV and Freshmen team players came together to foster the club youths’ love for the sport. When the club’s Program Directors Hans Laroche and Erik Vasquez asked the high school team players to raise their hands if they began their basketball journey at the cub when they were youngsters, nearly every hand on the team was raised, causing all of the club’s youth participating in the clinic to smile with excitement and pride. Those smiles were priceless.

Coach Soobzokov joined the team and quipped to the kiddos that it is never too early for high school coaches to start scouting for the next generation of high school basketball players. It really was a ton of fun, and the team returned on Thursday for Round Two – scrimmages (putting into play what the youth learned during Tuesday’s drills).

The LBHS Boys Basketball Team’s next service project will be to partner with the City of Hope to run a blood drive inside the high school’s main basketball gym on Sunday, Dec. 18. The blood drive will be in honor of Arash Rounaghi, one of the team member’s parents. The community can sign up to donate blood that day, and all donors will receive a $15 In-N-Out Burger gift card.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

