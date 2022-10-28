NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

Pacific Marine Mammal Center holds annual gala 102822

Pacific Marine Mammal Center holds annual gala raising more than $700,000

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) hosted nearly 400 guests at their annual fundraiser, the Marine Mammal Gala on Sunday, Oct. 23. This year’s event took place on the grounds of Laguna Beach’s Festival of Arts. Upon arrival, guests were met with an immersive audiovisual experience, experiencing the sights and sounds of four underwater ecosystems before emerging onto the event site itself. During the cocktail hour, attendees bid on more than 150 auction items using an innovative online bidding platform. A lively 16-piece band set the mood. 

Pacific Marine Mammal Grays

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of PMMC

PMMC CEO Glenn Gray and Katherine Burton-Gray pose with Marine Mammal Center mascots

Pacific Marine Mammal board

Click on photo for a larger image

Pacific Marine Mammal Center board members gathered prior to the gala (L-R) Scott Kratzer, Dr. Rachel Stanaland, Ed Batlle, Jeff Brumett, Phil Shuluk, CEO Glenn Gray, Diane Halvorsen, Lisa Locklear, John Kinney, Tom Hale, Jeff Meberg and Dr. Dan Haspert

PMMC CEO Glenn Gray’s presentation illustrated the importance of the organization’s mission – the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals and to inspire ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. Videos showcased rescue efforts and animal releases, as well as the opening to an upcoming social media campaign titled The Microplastic Surgeon, drawing attention to the rapidly intensifying environmental and health crisis caused by plastic pollution. Gray also recognized several community partners and volunteers for their contributions toward this mission.

Pacific Marine Mammal dessert winners

Click on photo for a larger image

PMMC Marketing Manager Kian Maleki presents winning bidders Anne and Ted Moss a sealion cake donated by Plumeria Cake Studio

Pacific Marine Mammal bidders

Click on photo for a larger image

Bidders raise their numbers to bid on live auction items

“I am continually amazed by the number of people and organizations that support PMMC, and by their generosity,” said Gray. “In addition to generating funding for our many programs, the evening provided us the opportunity to share the message of how we are expanding our mission to include advanced animal care, whale disentanglements and water reclamation.” 

The event raised more than $700,000 in support of critical needs such as the cost of feeding patients, providing free education programs for students from underserved communities and performing research in the field of marine mammal veterinary science.

Pacific Marine Mammal attendees

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees enjoying the Pacific Marine Mammal Center gala on the Festival of Arts grounds

PMMC thanks all the attendees, donors and the generous event sponsors including Massen Green Foundation, Angels Baseball Foundation, Jeff & Carla Meberg, Argyros Family Foundation, Sand Cloud, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Rainbow Sandals and Latham & Watkins. 

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information about PMMC, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

