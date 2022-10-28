NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 86  |  October 28, 2022

The Plant Man: fallen leaves 102822

The Plant Man: fallen leaves

By Steve Kawaratani

“There’s something about autumn that wakes up our senses and reminds us to live." –Unknown

Until the nighttime temperatures began dropping recently, the liquidambars and sycamores had not yet begun to turn a vibrant color in Laguna and other coastal locales. Accelerated by chilly nighttime temperatures, the deciduous trees have finally begun their display of fall foliage color.

Recently, I was asked, “Why do some trees have leaves which turn color in the fall?” And I answered…

As a leaf matures, it changes in color from light green to darker green. As temperatures become chillier and water becomes less available (in snowy climes), a biological signal is sent to the tree that winter is approaching with shorter days and lower temperatures, and it’s time for rest.

From late summer to early fall, a ring of cork grows across the petiole (the slender stalk that joins a leaf to a stem) of many deciduous trees, slowly blocking the pipelines of water and food to and from the leaf. These cork cells are called incision cells.

By late October, the conducting structures of the leaf are completely sealed off. Depending on the tree, leaves may hang on the stem for just a few days or remain for several weeks. This biological process, of abscising leaves for both winter survival and to prepare for the spring’s new foliage, is the reason we enjoy fall foliage color.

With the absence of water, the leaf stops photosynthesizing and loses its green color from chlorophyll and instead, reveals hidden chemical colors. Xanthophyll, a bright yellow pigment becomes clearly visible. Another substance called carotene (carrots contain this chemical in quantity) is brilliant with red or orange hues. Deep reds and purples are created by anthocyanin, a chemical that is newly formed upon the departure of chlorophyll.

The fall color of a tree depends on which of the three compounds it has in the greatest abundance within its leaves. Liquidambar and ash turn deep red or purplish from anthocyanin production. The Sugar Maple turns golden, bright orange, or red with carotene. Frequently, multiple presences of these chemicals will yield combinations of colors within the leaf.

Walking through a carpet of fallen autumn leaves has brought some of my favorite moments of sensory contemplation. Although many cultivars of trees provide fall color in Laguna, one could travel as far away as Maine or as close as Big Bear, to view the truly spectacular turning of leaves during October. Any excuse for traveling I say! See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

