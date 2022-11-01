NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 110122

“Art in Public Places” – The Castle Gate by Jorg Dubin

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

In 2014 when the property at 770 Hillcrest Drive was being renovated by Castle Plus LLC, the owner of the property proposed installing a painted steel gate by Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin to satisfy the Art in Public regulations.

The installation, titled The Castle Gate, is located at the entrance to the property and consists of a vehicular and pedestrian gate. The gate is visible from the public right-of-way as required by the Code. It was funded by Castle Plus LLC.

Dubin has several other public art installations around town, including Quintet, Aliso, Viking Studio, Wavepoint and Semper Memento (Always Remember).

art in gate closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

The gate is made of painted steel 

Since Dubin – a painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer – arrived in Laguna in 1976, his work has consistently documented what was happening at that particular time in history. Dubin is currently a mentor and advisor in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He is also chairman pro tem of the Laguna Planning Commission.

Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with LA-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has designed and fabricated more than 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. He currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna. 

art in pyne castle

Click on photo for a larger image

This structure was built in 1934 by Walter Pyne

According to Karen Wilson Turnbull in her 1987 book Cottages and Castles of Laguna, “The foremost Norman-style estate in Laguna is what is now known as Pyne Castle. Originally called Broad View Villa, this 62-room castle was built by Walter E. Pyne. He was originally the owner of a piano company who owned some land in Olive. The land was rich in oil and he soon became a millionaire, earning about $1,000 a day.”

art in side gate

Click on photo for a larger image

The pedestrian gate at Pyne Castle, which is now an apartment house

Excerpted from Merle and Mabel Ramsey in their 1967 book Pioneer Days of Laguna Beach and their 1976 book The First 100 Years in Laguna Beach 1876-1976, “Walter Pyne came to Los Angeles as a boy of 18. Pyne decided to invest in the going thing of the day. He began to search for property to build the mansion upon and soon chose Laguna Beach, California. This was about the middle of the second decade. It took seven years in the building of the huge structure containing 12 bedrooms and was completed in 1934. Pyne lived in Laguna Beach for 23 years and died on July 22, 1945, of cancer. In his will, the property went to his housekeeper, Marie Hannon. At her death, the property was to go to the Christian Science Church and to be used as a rest home. 

“At the passing of Miss Hannon, the church inspected the property and decided it would be too expensive to convert it into a rest home. Pyne Castle stood for a number of years almost vacant. David Young, a contractor, purchased the property in 1960, and developed it into an apartment house. The Pyne Castle is now owned by Thomas Merrick [1967] and operated as an apartment house.”

This is the 82nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

