 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Cox has your fall streaming lineup on Contour 110122

Cox has your fall streaming lineup on Contour

By Suzanne Schlundt

Just in time for cozy movie nights this fall with family and friends, Cox announces the addition of Apple TV+ to its growing library of streaming apps available through Contour and Contour Stream Player. Now Cox customers can watch what they want their way, all in one place on Contour – all with America’s fastest internet download speeds and without switching TV inputs or remotes.

The big news got us excited about the fall streaming lineup available to Cox customers, not just on AppleTV+ but also on other streaming apps available on Contour with a simple voice command. The Contour Voice Remote lets you use voice commands to easily search across live TV, streaming platforms and On-Demand channels to watch or listen to what you want on the spot, from any device you have connected. Just press the Contour button, say the name of the app, and you’re in (show) business.

Cox has your fall couple watching

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Cox Communications

This fall, Cox customers can watch what they want their way, all in one place on Contour

So, what’s on deck this fall as we settle into mellow nights at home with our blankets and hot beverages? While there are a lot of great options across the streaming platforms, we’re most excited for these shows and movies from the most popular networks:

AppleTV+

Contour’s newest addition, Apple TV+, is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso

As we wait for the release date of the third season of Ted Lasso to be announced (many in the industry are now speculating late fall or winter 2022), we believe now is a great time to rewatch seasons one and two. This show is a great feel-good pick going into the holiday season.

discovery+

discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals. The subscription streaming service is preparing to bring the holiday cheer – Food Network and HGTV will release four new holiday features on discovery+ beginning Friday, Nov. 11 featuring seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights, even budding romances and more.

Disney+

Disney+ has an unrivaled lineup of family favorites to enjoy this fall. We’re excited for Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted that is more than 10 years in the making. This is slated for release on November 18.

Netflix

The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown returns on November 9. The royal family’s life from the early-to-mid-1990s takes the spotlight, with a strong emphasis on the preeminent family scandal of the time: Princess Diana and Prince Charles’s marital turmoil. The new season is sure to draw audiences, especially on the heels of Queen Elizabeth’s recent passing.

While these represent a small fraction of the streaming apps available on Cox Contour, we’re confident the shows and movies available on these apps this fall are more than enough to get you started. For a complete list of apps available on Contour, visit us online.

Plus, with Cox Contour you can catch the latest blockbuster film in the comfort of your own home theater. Our lineup of On-Demand Movies brings new releases right to your living room, and at a more economical price than the cost of seeing them in a movie theater.

Having the right internet plan is an important part of keeping up with all the shows you love. Cox’s broadband network can deliver speeds that are even faster than those of 5G providers. Cox Communications’ high-speed internet service was recognized by Ookla® Speedtest®, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, as offering America’s fastest internet download speeds in the second quarter 2022. And that’s important because, on average, download speeds are where people spend 90% of their time online.

The best part? All the benefits of Cox Contour and Cox Internet are available thanks to Cox’s $10 billion investment in its network to power homes, businesses and communities now and in the future. 

Learn more and get started at www.cox.com.

Suzanne Schlundt is vice president of Marketing, West Region for Cox Communications. 

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

