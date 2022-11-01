NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Harvesters and Bloomers partner in food drive 110122

Harvesters and Bloomers partner in food drive to benefit Laguna Food Pantry

Stephanie Kaberna recently reached out to the Laguna Food Pantry. She is part of Harvesters, an independent volunteer organization in Orange County devoted to raising awareness and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank. Kaberna also volunteers with a children’s charity organization called Bloomers which encourages children to give back through various events throughout the year. She was in charge of Bloomers’ Food Drive and wanted it to benefit Laguna Food Pantry.

Harvesters and Bloomers preschoolers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Bloomers’ preschoolers sorted items into boxes for food drive to donate to Laguna Food Pantry

They sent out about 30 invitations to Harvesters families in both Laguna Beach and Newport Beach and scheduled a drop-off at a local preschool in Newport Coast. The youngsters sorted the items into specific boxes. They gathered 910 lbs. of food to donate.

“What a beautiful way to teach children the importance of thinking of others,” said Anne Belyea, executive director of Laguna Food Pantry.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.