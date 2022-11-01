NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s November meeting 110122

Laguna Beach Garden Club’s November meeting to feature Master Gardener Linda Larson

Weaving stories from her personal travel to more than 900 gardens in 35 countries, Linda Larson has created a visual adventure that will inspire you to venture down garden paths of the world. Exploring the world, one garden at a time, Larson will illuminate nature’s beauty along with the architecture of each garden. She is the featured speaker at the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s (LBGC) meeting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 with social time and refreshments from 9:30-10 a.m. and the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m.

Linda Larson

Continually exploring gardens everywhere she goes, Larson entertains readers and audiences as she shares her insights and discoveries. An advocate for the importance of public green space and the value of nature in our lives, Larson is a lifelong lover of flowers, a Master Gardener, Faculty Emeritus of Mesa College and gardener in Mesa, Ariz. for more than 30 years. She writes a monthly “Traveling Gardener” column for the Maricopa County Master Gardener newsletter.

LBGC meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. For more information about the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

